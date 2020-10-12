Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020 UK: TVs, headphones, speakers

Amazon Prime Day is back for 2020 and 48-hours of Prime Day deals have now begun!

Prime Day starts on Tuesday 13th and runs through until the end of Wednesday 14th October. Great news if you're currently an Amazon Prime member, but even if you're not, you can try out Amazon's free, 30-day Prime trial and enjoy the savings too.

We are once again sorting the best Prime Day deals from those worth avoiding and doing our best to help you find a bargain that's worth buying. And there are already deals on Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks, OLED TVs, wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and much, much more...

Read on for our pick of the best Prime Day UK deals live right now...

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

The very best Prime Day deals

Prime Day TV deals

Panasonic TX-43HX580B 43-inch 4K TV £499 £339 at Amazon

It's rare for a Panasonic TV to become available at a very low price, which is why this Amazon Prime Day discount is so noteworthy. This 43-inch 4K model supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and it has a bespoke operating system that features the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all of the UK's core catch-up apps. It looks very tempting at this price.View Deal

Philips 55PUS7304 55-inch 4K TV £1150 £455 at Amazon

The 55PUS7304 is referred to by Philips as 'The One', thanks to its all-round mainstream appeal. It's an LCD model with a direct LED backlight, three-sided Ambilight, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and and Android TV operating system. It sure is a lot of TV at a very low price.View Deal

Hisense 65AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV £749 £498 at Amazon

If you're looking for a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money, this massive discount on the Hisense 65AE7000FTUK should be right up your street. This is a 4K HDR model with a full smart platform that includes big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.View Deal

Panasonic TX-58HX800B 58-inch 4K TV £999 £749 at Amazon

We gave the 58-inch HX800B a five-star rating when we reviewed it at its original price of £999, so its Amazon Prime Day price of £749 makes it an absolute belter. It's an excellent picture and sound performer with a solid smart platform and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. You can't say fairer than that.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B 55-inch OLED TV £3295 £1799 at Amazon

This Panasonic combines the best picture of any OLED we tested in 2019 with an upward-firing speaker arrangement that delivers genuine Dolby Atmos. If you can afford it, you should very much consider it.View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £111 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and waterproof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £238.79 at Amazon

2019 Award winner. These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4, but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.

Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winnerView Deal

Libratone Q Adapt noise-cancelling headphones £220 £69 at Amazon

Their clean, easy-going and smooth sound might not be the most rhythmic, but we're big fans of their compact appearance, control app and this impressive saving on the Cloudy White finish over at Amazon.View Deal

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £105 at Amazon

2019 Award winners. "They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless ANC £150 £99 at Amazon

Wireless playback via Bluetooth with NFC pairing, active noise cancelling and up to 35 hours of battery life, plus a ten minute charge will keep them going for an hour. In typical Sony style, they sound very decent too!View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £279 Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, they're great.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £89.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use) two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £10 off. A top Prime Day bargain. View Deal

Prime Day speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £18.99 at Amazon

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. Music streaming is just a voice command and only £19 away.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 £89.99 £29.99

This Bluetooth speaker isn't much bigger than a mug of tea, but boy it packs a punch when it comes to sonics. It lacks voice controls, but more than makes up for it with a wealth of other features. An amazing deal on an awesome speaker.View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio 3D Audio smart speaker with Alexa £189.99 £139.99

The Echo Studio sounds big, goes loud and there's a good level of detail and dynamics. There's also support for 3D audio courtesy of Sony 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos. At this price, there's plenty going for it.View Deal

JBL Go 2 £30 £20 (Blue) at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Prime Day tablet deals

Apple iPad Mini 64GB wi-fi £379 £378 at Amazon

It doesn't matter whether you want the space grey, silver or gold model – they're all on sale. You can currently save a small but significant £21 on this iPad Mini with 64GB storage.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB £799 £782 at Amazon

You can save £80 off this multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3in PixelSense display with facial recognition. We typically see the best deals on the Pro 7 but for a more affordable Surface, check out the smaller Surface Go (below). View Deal

Prime Day hi-fi deals

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £350 £299 at Richer Sounds

This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £59 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Prime Day home cinema deals

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £240 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around.View Deal

Yamaha RX-V585 AV receiver £530 £319 at Amazon

This 7.2ch receiver is packed with features for this low, low, price. It supports 3D audio codecs such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and there are plenty of music streaming options including multi-room too. There aren't many AVRs cheaper than this.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £299 at Currys

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £906 £799 at Exceptional AV

Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2600H AVR £599 £469 at Premium Sound

A five-star AVR, the Denon AVR-X2600H is a brilliant machine with a weighty, expressive sound, nine channels of 150W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and two outputs. Including Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, it's right up to date and more affordable than ever.View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £359 at Sevenoaks

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Sony HT-ST5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar £1500 £1199 at John Lewis

If you’ve been looking for a fuss-free way to get Dolby Atmos into your home, apart from the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, this is the best we’ve seen so far. With three HDMI inputs, USB, Bluetooth and high-res audio support, this is a bar that won't let you down.View Deal

Prime Day Apple deals

Apple HomePod smart speaker £349 £267 at Laptops Direct

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £83 saving on the five-star HomePod smart speaker (in Space Grey) caught out eye. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2 £159 £129 at Laptops Direct

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. This model has the standard charging case.View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day 2019 was a two-day sale of pretty much non-stop deals that started on 15th July, 2019. Back in 2018, it was a 36-hour event that happened on 16th July.

Prime Day 2020 kicks off on 00.01am on Tuesday 13th October and ends on 23.59pm on Wednesday 14th October.

Previously, we had thought that Amazon might decide to go earlier than usual with Prime Day 2020 to get ahead of the competition, who might be readying rival deals for non-Prime members. There were rumours of an August date, and then September, but at least it is happening in good time before Black Friday.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership. Up until 12th October, new Prime members can also get £5 credit added to their account when they sign up for Prime via Alexa on their Echo device by saying, “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.”

Prime members are then able to take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals' as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site.

Amazon promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gave members an early heads-up on the deals).

Prime Day will take place in the UK, US, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and, for the first time, Turkey and Brazil.

Prime Day 2019: what happened

So what did we learn from Prime Day last year? Well, there were A LOT of deals. And Amazon sold an almost unfathomably high number of products, which must mean there are lots of happy bargain-hunters enjoying their shiny new toys right now.

In total, Amazon sold 175 million items, making it the biggest ever shopping event for the online retail behemoth, bigger even than Black Friday. Amazon Prime members across 18 countries were involved, double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.

And with more Prime members than ever signing up over the two days of Prime Day, it looks like Amazon Prime Day 2020 will only be bigger.

Prime Day 2019 in numbers

175 million items sold

$1 billion+ in savings worldwide

18 countries participated

2x as many Ring and Blink devices sold compared to last year

2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs compared to last year

1 million headphones sold by Amazon US

200,000 TVs sold by Amazon US

100,000 lunchboxes sold by Amazon US

Prime Day 2019 best-selling items

Top-selling Prime Day deals included the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug.

Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote topping the Amazon devices charts. The Fire 7, meanwhile, was the biggest-selling Amazon tablet.

In the United Kingdom the best-selling items across the Prime Day sales were said to be the Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush and Shark Vacuum Cleaner.

Still in the mood for shopping? Check out the best deals right now via the links below.