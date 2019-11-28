The best Black Friday 2019 US deals

Black Friday 2019 is well and truly here. The Black Friday deals are under way, including the best-ever AirPods Black Friday deal, the lowest QuietComfort 35 II headphones price and 71% off Sony wireless earbuds.

Indeed, if you're looking to your next big (or small) tech purchase, now's the time to splurge.

The Black Friday sales are the world's biggest shopping event and they're now here, taking over every giant US retail website and dominating every high street, with discounts on everything from TVs to headphones, toothbrushes to pet food. You name it, there'll be a Black Friday deal for it.

Read on for our pick of the very best Black Friday US deals...

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.com: Black Friday countdown

Black Friday countdown Walmart.com : The early Black Friday sales

The early Black Friday sales BestBuy.com: Today's daily deals

Today's daily deals Target.com: Sneak Peek deals

Sneak Peek deals Adidas.com: Sales on trainingwear

Sales on trainingwear Belk.com: Daily doorbusters - 75% off

Daily doorbusters - 75% off Dell: Sales incoming on Black Friday

Sales incoming on Black Friday Disney Plus: Get a free 7-day free trial here

Get a free 7-day free trial here Ebay.com: A strong focus on TVs and consoles

A strong focus on TVs and consoles Google Store: Large sums off Pixel phones

Large sums off Pixel phones HomeDepot.com: Daily deal Black Friday savings

Daily deal Black Friday savings JCPenney.com: Pre-Black Friday deals

Pre-Black Friday deals Kohls.com: Coupons aplenty in big sale

Coupons aplenty in big sale LoveHoney.com: Up to 50% off a wide range of items

Up to 50% off a wide range of items Lowes.com: Deals on tools and smart home

Deals on tools and smart home Macy's.com: Preview specials with 60% off womenswear

Preview specials with 60% off womenswear Mixbook: See the new Black Fri-yay deals

See the new Black Fri-yay deals NewEgg.com: Black Friday deals

Black Friday deals Nike.com: Big savings on apparel

Big savings on apparel Sears.com: Hefty savings on TVs

Hefty savings on TVs Stage.com: Up to 60% off a range of apparel

The very best Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $79

This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker $199 $149

Save $50 on the original little Sonos speaker. The Play:1 offers great sound, all the multi-room skills, and the ability to pair two speakers together. There's no voice assistant here, but that might be a good thing for some people...View Deal

Philips 65PFL5504 4K HDR10 TV $499 $278

This 65-inch set boasts 4K, HDR and BrightPro tech to adjust the brightness to the optimum level. Android TV puts all the best-known apps at your fingertips, while Google Assistant lets you control the TV - as well as your other smart home devices - just by speaking.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free $200 $170 at Crutchfield

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

Dynaudio XEO 2 Wireless Bookshelf Speakers Pair $1499 $699 at WorldWideStereo

You can save a whopping $800 on these awesome streaming speakers. Packed with tech, including Bluetooth and Class D amplification, the Xeo 2s offer plenty of appeal for hi-fi enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $300 $129

Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR streaming stick $49.99 $39 Walmart

A 4K HDR streaming stick at a price you can afford? The Premiere+ ticks both those boxes, at a spectacularly low $40. Roku provides a portal to all the top streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and HBO Go, plus live TV and Direct TV cable. A fantastic way to stream 4K content on a budget.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player $250 $150

"The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal

Apple Watch S4 $699 $399

The fitness-focussed Apple Watch Series 4 was succeeded by the Series 5 in September, but there's not a lot to choose between them. You get safety features galore, and even more activity tracking, plus the usual user-friendliness that made Apple's wearable such a success story.View Deal

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds $159 $129

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can save $20 - which is about as good as it gets.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Echo (3rd gen) bundle $90 $42

A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, the Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. Pair it with the Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.



View Deal

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Bundle (White) $249.99 $149

This is one of the best Black Friday gaming deals we've spotted: an Xbox One S console with 1TB of storage plus a bundle of three games (two of which are smash hits), all for under $150. View Deal

Denon AVRX2500H AV receiver $799 $399

If you fancy a home theater receiver at the more affordable end of the price spectrum. A 7.2-channel receiver that supports HEOS wireless multi-room functionality and delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X multi-dimensional sound.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $199

This diminutive Bose home speaker promises 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. You'll get AirPlay 2 support alongside Bluetooth and wifi, meaning if it's on your phone, you can play it on your speaker, too.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 $399 $299

The 500 is the larger of Bose's Home series and promises room-filling sound plus deep bass. Both Google Assistant and Alexa are built in, and while we haven't had one in for a thorough appraisal, at this reduced price it's a solid bargain on a Bose smart speaker.View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K UHD TV UN43NU6900 $500 $228

As screen sizes inch ever bigger, 43-inch displays are becoming something of a rarity, but this Samsung TV boasts 4K UHD resolution and over 54% off. You get two HDMI connections and Samsung's SmartThings platform, too. Little money for a 4K bearing the trusted Samsung name. View Deal

Samsung 65-inch UN65NU6900FXZA 4K TV $798 $478

For under $500, the Samsung NU6900 is a solid 4K proposition on paper and in the flesh. An attractive design, numerous HDMI inputs, and Samsung's smart TV experience complete the attractive package.View Deal

Hisense 58" 4K UHD Smart TV (58H6550E) $428 $320

4K resolution, Dolby Vision, the gamut of apps in the popular Android operating system and Google Assistant baked in for easy voice control. While we haven't had the pleasure of testing this particular model, it's a serious saving on a 4K smart TV bearing the trusted Hisense name. View Deal

Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver $350 $250

A budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal

Rega Planar 1 Plus turntable $595 $475

The perfect marriage of convenience and sound quality. The Planar 1 Plus is essentially the Rega Planar 1 turntable with the Rega Fono Mini A2D built in. Both are Award-winning products, so this deck's success comes as no surprise.View Deal

Onkyo TX-RZ630 AV receiver $899 $499

Another big AV receiver saving and this time on a 9.2-channel, networked device. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback, and allows streaming over AirPlay, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. There's also internet radio thrown in along with FlareConnect wireless multiroom plus Google Assistant voice control. View Deal

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began in the US but in recent years has very much become a worldwide shopping phenomena. It's regarded (and backed up by stats) as the busiest shopping day of the year – both online and in-store – and officially kicks off the holiday season.

Why is it called Black Friday? The date was traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers hoped to move out of the "red" (loss) and in to the "black" (profit), hence Black Friday.

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday (this year Monday 2nd December).

Consumer electronics is unsurprisingly one of the most popular product categories, alongside groceries and clothing. Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot, Bose noise-cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling tech products in the US.

The Black Friday shopping event shows no sign of slowing down either, with online and high-street retailers promising another year of big discounts on a wide range of products.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday 29th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

How long will Black Friday last?

Well, Black Friday is 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers. For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

It's worth keeping an eye (or two) out in mid-November – and especially in the week of Black Friday. Last year, for example, Amazon dropped discounts on several Sonos speakers – including $90 off the Play:5 speaker, and $50 off both the Playbase soundbase and Playbar soundbar. Look out for Sonos One savings this year. The Amazon Black Friday sale is sure to start well before Black Friday.

It's likely some deals, stock-dependant, will spill into the rest of the Cyber Monday week, too.

Are the Black Friday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be noise-cancelling headphones under $100, a discounted 55in OLED TV or a portable, outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Black Friday discount.

What Black Friday deals can you expect?

With Prime Day (and actually Black Friday 2018) still fresh in our minds, we can of course imagine the deals that will run across the weekend, not to mention the early Black Friday deals that begin in the days (weeks, even) building up to the actual date. And if previous years are anything to go by we can expect quality as well as quantity!

Last year we saw half-price Sony, Beats and AKG headphones, $250 off an Award-winning Denon AV receiver, a 50in Philips 4K TV for $399 and 30% off Amazon Echo and Fire devices. Similar deals appeared during this year's Amazon Prime Day too, so it's likely we'll see more of the same hefty discounts on similar popular products.

The Sonos One will be two years old come Black Friday, so could we finally see it slip under its best-ever price of $164? We'd eat an HDMI cable if Apple's AirPods weren't reduced, and OLED TV deals are bound to be plentiful. We could even see the ridiculous $799 price of a 55in Philips OLED TV of re-surface.

And expect all the big US retailers to be involved in Black Friday, with Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart all in on the action, as well as AV specialists such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo.

We will get the first hints of what to expect on Black Friday when the Black Friday ads drop. The big retailers take out newspaper adverts teasing the best deals, which are soon scanned and uploaded online. These ads and scans will be our first hint of the Black Friday deals to look out for.

Black Friday TV deals

A handful of Philips 4K LCD and OLED TVs – both big and small – have featured in the last few online shopping events, so we'd safely bet they will pop up for Black Friday 2019.

LG OLEDs are also regularly in the spotlight – we could see lowest-ever prices on the last of 2018 OLED stock, and the 2019 models will have been around long enough to be subject to some serious discounts too.

Now that the likes of Hisense and TCL are competing with big-screen 4K TVs at dirt-cheap prices (we're talking 55in TVs for under $300), it's likely that rivalry will re-emerge. We expect anyone looking for such a telly will be rubbing their hands together come the end of November.

Black Friday headphone deals

Perhaps the most prolific tech category in Black Friday deals, headphones will feature in their thousands. There'll be everything from budget in-ears and on-ears to premium noise-cancellers and true wireless buds, from big brands such as Sony, Bose and Beats.

If the stars align we could see the latest Apple AirPods down to as low as $140 with a wireless charging case – which would be $60 off! A lower price on the latest AirPods with the regular (non-wireless) charging case is likely, too.

Black Friday hi-fi and home theater deals

You'll see the odd great hi-fi deal on the likes of Amazon, but specialist retailers such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo getting in on the Black Friday action will probably be where it's at for the best hi-fi deals. We'd expect $20 off here, $50 off there and perhaps even hundreds off some pricier bits of kit.

Many recognisable brands will no doubt feature, and expect to see Award winners and five-star products across the speaker, stereo amplifier, AV receiver and soundbar categories too.

Black Friday Sonos deals

Black Friday is not only a great time of the year to find a Sonos deal but one of the only times! The multi-room mogul has a bigger catalogue of speakers, soundbars and other audio products than ever, and we can predict deals across individual and bundle products. They'll likely be small savings – 10 per cent off here, 20 per cent off there – but any discount on Sonos kit is welcome.

Black Friday Apple deals

Almost as rare as Sonos deals: Apple deals. For Black Friday 2018 we had discounted iPhones, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks Apple Watch, and the HomePod, as well as free gift cards with some purchases. Naturally we're expecting more of that this year.

Where to get the best Black Friday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on a Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.

The dominant names, such as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, and as OLED continues to be such a buzzword (and beginning to drop under $1000 in the key shopping sales) some cheap OLED TV deals are as sure as night follows day.

We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Crutchfield and World Wide Stereo will deliver some hi-fi and home theater bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction.