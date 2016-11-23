Sky has announced its Black Friday deals, and they're an absolute treat for bargain hunters. New customers can get themselves a free TV, games console or laptop, just by signing up to a Sky service.

But there are some treats for existing customers too, such as half price offers on films and sports and money off Sky Broadband.

These offers are valid until 4th December, so what are you waiting for?

Sky Box Set Bundle with Sky Q 2TB Multiscreen, free 43in Ultra HD LG TV or Xbox One S

£38 per month

Sign up to Sky Q Multiscreen (which lets you watch TV on any screen in the house, or while out and about without wifi) with the 2TB box and the Sky Box Set Bundle, and you can get a free 43in 4K Ultra HD LG TV or Xbox One S.

Sky Original Bundle, 32in LG TV or Lenovo laptop

£20 per month

Sky's Original Bundle gives you 270 channels, plus you can choose either a free 32in LG TV or Lenovo laptop.

Sky Variety Bundle, 32in LG TV or Lenovo laptop

£32 per month

Same as above, but with Sky's Variety Bundle. This gives you over 300 channels, plus more than 4,500 episodes of kids' shows to enjoy.

Sky Cinema half price for 12 months

Original price £216 / Best price £108

Sky Cinema usually costs £18 per month, but it's down to just £9 with this offer.

Sky Sports half price for 12 months

Original price £330 / Best price £165

Sky Sports is also reduced from £27.50 per month to just £13.75. Result!

Sky Cinema and Sky Sports half price for 12 months

Original price £432 / Best price £216

Or you can opt for both and save yourself a bundle.

Sky Broadband Unlimited for £15 per month including line rental

Original price £27.40 per month / Best price £15 per month

Over the 12 month minimum contract, you would save yourself £148.80.

