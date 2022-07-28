QLED TV deal: Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV is down to its lowest-ever price

Samsung's LS03B 43-inch QLED 4K TV is on sale at Woot for just $740 (opens in new tab), which knocks a whopping $257 off its original retail price of $1000.

This product line is called 'The Frame' because of its minimalist design that adopts the aesthetics of an actual picture frame. Samsung styles these TVs as not just something to watch movies on but also something to use to showcase photos or art on when the TV is turned off.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung LS03B: $997 $740 at Woot (save $257) (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Frame packs in a 4K QLED display, HDR, and 120Hz support alongside a sleek, modern design that's the perfect fit as the centerpiece of your living room.

Samsung is well-known in the AV world, but the LS03B is no ordinary TV. It sports a QLED display with HDR10 and 120Hz support, Bluetooth 5.1, and a variety of apps and smart functionality; but that's not the whole story.

The LS03B sports a clean, natural look with thick, customizable bezels, designed to make the TV look and feel as natural as any framed painting you might see hanging on the wall of somebody's house.

Accordingly, the LS03B is built to function as an art piece when you aren't actually watching TV. You can choose to display different artworks, or photos from your personal collection, all with the flick of a button.

Usually, Samsung's Frame line comes at a premium because it's a more luxury proposition, but with a meaty $257 off, the 43-inch model now comes in below $1000. It could be one to consider if you want a 4K TV with serious style.

