NAD C558 turntable gets Black Friday makeover for Record Store Day Canada

NAD's popular C 558 turntable in classic black was built on the company’s impressive entry-level C 556 deck and has been a solid sonic choice since its 2017 release.

Cut to today and, as Black Friday marches towards us alongside Record Store Day, a very limited edition C 558 has been unveiled – and its looks are quite different.

The custom design has been made in partnership with Record Store Day Canada (NAD's parent company, Lenbrook, is based in Toronto, Canada) and the limited edition C 558's bodywork is thanks to Toronto-based illustrator, Brandon Serbec. Eight of the brand’s C 558 turntables have been given the special design treatment.

Serbec, best known for his architectural designs that have appeared on posters, websites and even craft beer cans, was enlisted to create a design for the turntables inspired by Canada’s vibrant live music scene.

All eight of the limited edition turntables will feature the same design: a collage of live music venues inspired by well-known locales like the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver and neighbourhood pubs like The Ship in St. John’s.

Sadly, the decks will not be available for public purchase. However, Canadian vinyl lovers can try to win one, in a contest being run jointly by NAD Electronics’ Canadian distributor, Lenbrook, and Record Store Day Canada. The online contest runs from 7th November 2019 until 12:00 am ET on 1st December 2019, to coincide with Record Store Day Canada’s Black Friday vinyl sales.

A lucky winner will be announced on 3rd December. Full contest details and terms and conditions are available on the NAD website. Good luck, eh!

