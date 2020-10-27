Best Buy slashes $30 off 2020 iPad with an early Black Friday deal

Best Buy has slashed $30 off the latest-model iPad. The attention-grabbing early Black Friday deal drops the price of Apple's popular 10.2in tablet from $329.99 to just $299.99.

A What Hi-Fi? Award-winner for 2020, the new iPad boasts an excellent 10.2in Retina display and Apple's A12 Bionic chip, which is said to be 40% faster than the chip in the 2019 iPad. It's rare to see any new Apple product carry a discount, so best act fast if you want to make a killer saving...

Apple iPad (2020) 10.2in $329.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

The Award-winning 8th generation iPad is faster than ever. It features a 10.2in display and uses Apple's latest chip for video and gaming. It runs on iPadOS 14, Apple’s latest iPad-centric operating system. At under $300, it's a bargain.

View Deal

The iPad (2020) looks almost identical to the iPad (2019) and features the same, excellent 10.2in Retina display, 8MP rear camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera and 10-hour battery life. It's even available in the same finishes: Silver, Gold and Space Grey.

There is one key difference, though. The iPad (2020) is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip with Neural engine, which promises a serious hike in performance. In fact, Apple claims it offers "twice the graphics performance" of its predecessor.

As well as plenty of oomph to power streaming services, immersive video games and multi-tasking features, there's decent stereo speakers and support for Apple Pencil (an optional extra, priced $99).

The Liquid Retina display in the pricier iPad Pros is better, but for $299.99 the five-star iPad (2020) is an absolute steal. For the money, you won't find a better-looking or better-sounding tablet.

MORE:

Get up to speed the best early Black Friday deals

Fancy a new iPhone? Here's the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Save big with the best Bluetooth speakers under $100