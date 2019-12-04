The best Crutchfield deals 2019 for audio and home theater

Crutchfield has been selling audio equipment since 1974 and it knows a thing or two about selecting the best products. We've found the very best of the bunch on offer from this AV specialist. So, if you're in the market for some new home audio or home theatre kit, then you've come to the right place.

If you're buying from Crutchfield you can benefit from the store's ConnectID feature, which allows you to speak to an Advisor online, while all orders over $35 will ship free and most go out the same day. The site offers 60-day returns in case you're not happy with your product, and also promises to price match if you see an item you bought for less elsewhere.

So if you want to get something new or have a coupon to spend, then read on below to see the best Crutchfield deals including speakers, TVs, home theater systems and more.

Home theater deals

Sony BDP-S3700 Blu-ray player $120 $78

Solid gold bargain alert. This five-star HD disc spinner has had its price cut virtually in half. Sure, there's no 4K but, with built-in wi-fi, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, a host of radio services and Miracast abilities, it's as full featured as you'll find, and all for pocket change. View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player $500 $400

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.

View Deal

Polk Audio Blackstone TL250 $500 $270

A compact speaker package with over $200 off. This Polk package comprises four satellite speakers and a center speaker for real surround sound on a budget. One of Crutchfield's top sellers.View Deal

Denon AVR-X1500H home theater receiver $599 $299

This feature-packed receiver enjoys multi-dimensional surround sound with decoding for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, 7.2 channels of cinema sound and 80 watts of power per channel, plus AirPlay 2 support. View Deal

Sony STR-DN1080 home theatre receiver $600 $448

With $200 just lopped off this 2018 Award-winning home cinema receiver, there's quite the competition at this price at Crutchfield. You get 7.2 channels of sound with 100W down each, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X support, Airplay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Spotify Connect. Fantastic performance too.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3500H home theater receiver $1000 $549

This 7.2-channel home cinema amplifier has a fine spread of features, including Alexa Voice Control and Apple AirPlay2. Connectivity extends to eight HDMI inputs and there's even a phono stage for a turntable. In fact, it's so good, it's comfortable driving our reference PMC Twenty5 package. If you're looking to make the step up from a budget amp, this is the way to go.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Jamo SB 36 wireless soundbar $249 $150

Four powerful drivers — including horn tweeters made famous by Klipsch — help deliver an immediate, front-of-the-theater sound for your movies and shows. And there's Bluetooth for wireless music.View Deal

JBL Bar 2.1 $300 $200

This 300W system comes with a wireless 6.5in subwoofer to provide balanced sound and deep bass for your movies, music and even video games. It has an HDMI input, AUX and USB wired connections and is also Bluetooth-enabled. Not a system we've tested but it looks good with the discount.View Deal

JBL Link Bar $400 $250

The JBL Link Bar is a solid music player and will prove a big improvement over the sound of the vast majority of TVs. If you still own an older, dumb TV, the Link Bar is also an excellent way to upgrade smarts and sound in one go.View Deal

Speaker deals

Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $150 per pair

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall.View Deal

Wharfedale Diamond 220 bookshelf speakers $350 $200

The Award winners themselves! With a wonderfully balanced, integrated and informative sound that boasts expressive dynamics, these will make great first speakers.View Deal

Audioengine A5+ powered bookshelf speakers $400 $353

Old but utterly great, these large powered speakers deliver impressive sound on a budget to play any music source via their 3.5mm inputs. With tight, well-marshalled bass; good sonic detail and a remote control; they're hugely flexible and a treat for the ears.

View Deal

Monitor Audio Gold 50 standmount speakers $1800 $1500

At face value, the Monitor Audio Gold 50s are an attractive option. Get to know them better and that opinion sticks. They're precise, detailed and very agile performers, and they're well worth a look with this excellent price cut.View Deal

Turntable deals

Music Hall USB-1 $250 $200

Another Crutchfield top seller, this budget turntable boasts a USB port allowing owners to easily rip their vinyl albums into digital files. It's a plug 'n' play design with a built-in phono stage and a dust cover.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP3 $249 $199

This is an almost-all-in-one, budget turntable that treats your records as music and not a mere curiosity. It's pretty much the ideal entry-level product.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker $250 $180

With one front-firing tweeter, one rear-firing tweeter and one woofer, this 3lb portable delivers quite audio punch. It's not one we've had in for review but the styling is classic and the five-hour battery life isn't too shabby either.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 $149 $130

Offering plenty of boom for your buck, JBL's sweet-sounding Bluetooth speaker is fully waterproof and wirelessly connects to up to the two devices at once. A superb party speaker for under $100.View Deal

4K TV deals

LG OLED55B9PUA 55-inch OLED 4K TV $1597 $1267

The cheapest 2019 LG OLED is also one of the best-value TVs available! Offering fantastic picture quality and access to more content than you can ever watch, this TV is easy to recommend.View Deal

Samsung QN65Q90R 65in 4K HDR TV $2998 $2198

Samsung's top-end 2019 LCD 4K TV with 4K streaming support for Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, iTunes and YouTube, as well as built-in Bixby voice control. A very nice deal with $800 knocked off the ticket.View Deal

Samsung UN49RU8000 49in 4K HDR TV $698 $498

Take one genuine 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV and knock a third off the price. Do we need to say more? Oh, ok. One model down from the QLEDs, this brilliantly sharp and detailed set has a great colour palette and feature set to match. Great HDR handling and Apple TV app included. How's that?View Deal

