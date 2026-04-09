Where to watch The Other Bennet Sister online – stream Jane Austen inspired costume drama now

How to watch The Other Bennet Sister

The Other Bennet Sister premiered on March 15 in the UK, with all episodes available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. It streams on Binge in Australia and will arrive on BritBox in North America on May 6.

The hit period drama is addictively easy watching, dished up in 30-minute installments perfect for a cosy binge, and the critics agree, with the show currently rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Telegraph calls it “a thing of pure delight,” while The Guardian praised its “charm”.

From the UK but abroad? Don't sweat – you can watch The Other Bennet Sister online now by using this VPN to access all 10 episodes on iPlayer in a few moments. Here's how to do it....

Where to watch The Other Bennet Sister in the UK

The Other Bennet Sister premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on Sunday, March 15.

All episodes are available to stream FREE right now! While iPlayer is a FREE service, though to stream, you should have a valid TV licence.

You can sign up to iPlayer with your email and a UK postcode.

Remember: use a VPN to access the service when travelling outside of the UK – otherwise you'll find yourself geo-blocked. Boo.

Watch The Other Bennet Sister from abroad with a VPN

If you're away from home you might find yourself geo-blocked from your usual account. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you to get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, enabling you to appear to be in your home country. There are lots of VPN options, but we think NordVPN is currently the very best VPN for streaming.

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NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Get up to 75% off with our deal for What Hi-Fi? readers PS. VPNs are a great tool for privacy too and well worth having. You can also access your music streaming service from abroad, as well as websites and shopping (if you want to compare prices).

How to use a VPN to watch TV shows abroad

Using a VPN to watch The Other Bennet Sister is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location that you signed up for the service in (e.g. UK).

3. Head to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy watching The Other Bennet Sister online from anywhere in the world. Simple!

Where to watch The Other Bennet Sister in Australia

The Other Bennet Sister is streaming on Binge in Australia.

Prices start from AU$10 a month, although right now the service is offering new and returning subscribers half off their first month (until April 30).

Where to watch The Other Bennet Sister in the US/Canada

North American viewers will be able to stream The Other Bennet Sister on BritBox, with the show not due to arrive on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

BritBox costs $8.99 per month in the US and CA$10.99 per month in Canada, with an annual subscription getting you two months free. The streamer also offers a 7-day free trial.

Visiting the US/Canada or another country from the UK? You can use our top-rated VPN to unblock iPlayer and watch all 10 episodes as you would back in GB.

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Watch The Other Bennet Sister trailer

The Other Bennet Sister | OFFICIAL TRAILER – BBC - YouTube Watch On