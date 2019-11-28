Save over £139 on Marantz Melody X network CD streamer for Black Friday

As Black Friday deals go, this is right up there with the best of them. It's a 2019 product which received a highly commendable four stars in our tests, it bears the Marantz name and it's currently on offer with a three-figure saving at various retailers.

Don't be led astray, the similarly decorated M-CR611and its predecessor, the five-star M-CR610 may be available for a fair bit less (they're older versions of Marantz's all-singing, CD-playing box of streaming delights) but the newest model, the Melody X – or M-CR612 – has rarely seen a decent discount until now.

In our review, we called the Melody X "a well conceived and generously specified package" – and that was at its original price of £629. Now, you can nab one at a few online Black Friday-loving retailers for just £489.

Under intense scrutiny, we concluded, "The midrange is fairly detailed and open, and the CD player completes a mix that has plenty of appeal. This is a neat, impressively featured package."

At this price, (and with either the black or silver models to choose from at the discounted rate) it's little money for a diminutive 2019 Marantz box of tricks.

MORE:

The best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals 2019

The best Black Friday Apple deals 2019 UK