I've found 14 unmissable Black Friday deals on What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners

All sorts of tech products are discounted in this year's Black Friday sale, from TVs to headphones, soundbars to hi-fi. But when it comes to quality, not all are born equal: just because something has a big red sale banner and a large percentage discount next to it does not necessarily mean it's a good deal. The product needs to be recommendable, for starters, and, to be the best option for you, better value than other discounted alternatives in its class.

No such questioning over deal quality is needed here, as below are the best discounts on newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winners. Our expert reviews team spent months judging and deciding the best products in their fields at their respective RRP prices, and having trawled the many retailer sales live this Black Friday week, we're glad to see that some of the recently announced winners are attracting Black Friday deals and, consequently, are now even better value than they were during Awards testing.

So what do we have below? Essentially, excellent deals on 14 (out of 107) Award winners. There's a lowest-ever price on some of our favourite wireless headphones, £100 off a Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar, and an unprecedented three-figure saving on the most successful TV range at this year's Awards. And that's just for starters...

If one of these What Hi-Fi? Award-winner deals does indeed satisfy your wants and needs, you will not be disappointed (and that's rarely a guarantee when you're shopping for Black Friday bargains). But if you're looking for something else – perhaps a slightly different product or at a different price level – we have curated longer, product category-specific Black Friday deals round-ups for your perusal, such as our best Black Friday headphones deals, hi-fi deals, soundbar deals and TV deals.

14 brilliant Black Friday deals on new Award winners

Sony WF-C700 ANC wireless earbuds was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, noise-cancelling earbuds are our favourite earbuds below £150. In fact, they just picked up our Product of the Year award in the headphones category. They feature 22.5 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.2, and are available in black, white, orange or mint.

Read our Sony WF-C700 review ALSO CONSIDER: Don't need noise cancelling? The next-model-down, also-Award-winning WF-C500 are just £45 for Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV was £649 now £449 (save £200)

The best-value 50-inch TV we have tested courtesy of a balanced picture performance and surprisingly decent gaming specs. We tested this model at £650, and now with £200 off it’s an even better proposition than ever (though we did see it drop to £400 in October). We called it “a surprisingly consistent and considered performer that works within its means to provide a very satisfying and authentic picture”, and it's a great buy if affordability is key.

Read our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review

Chromecast with Google TV 4K video streamer was £60 now £40 at Argos (save £20)

Google's Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support. It's all you could ever really ask of a video streamer. Read our Chromecast with Google TV review

LG OLED55C3 2023 OLED TV £2100 £1195 at Amazon (save £1004)

Disclaimer: strictly speaking, the 55-inch C3 didn't win an Award; the 42-inch version did (it won two, in fact). At this larger size, the Sony A80L took the crown due to its better performance, and mark our words it is worth every penny of its current £1500 deal price. That said, this C3 is, we think, the better deal here at £1195. It's an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming.

Read our full LG C3 review

Technics SL-1500C turntable was £1099 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

This Award-winning Technics is one of the best-sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for around a grand. While the official RRP has shot up to £1099 in recent months, this huge £200 saving on the white finish is the best deal it's had yet. Highly recommended, especially with this £200 cashback claim AND free Sennheiser SPORT wireless earbuds bundled in. Read our Technics SL1500C review

JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker was £160 now £130 at Amazon (save £30)

The best budget portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £30 off right now in the Black Friday sale – the same price we saw for Prime Day earlier this year. A discount here is not to be sniffed at – this is an excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker that has a legacy of excellent Charge models behind it. An easy recommendation. Read our JBL Charge 5 review ALSO CONSIDER: If you're looking for something smaller (and cheaper) to fling in a bag, the five-star, next-model-down JBL Flip 6 is great value at £89 at Amazon.

KEF LS50 Meta speakers was £1100 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £101)

Delivering class-leading sound for less than a grand, the KEF LS50 Meta are sensational speakers – the best you can buy before you get to PMC Prodigy 1 territory. If you can afford them, buy them. The discount is also at Amazon and Richer Sounds, but Sevenoaks chucks in a free QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable (2m) worth £99.95.

Read our KEF LS50 Meta review ALSO CONSIDER: If you can stretch your budget to £1250, the PMC Prodigy 1 are fantastic alternatives if you don't mind their clearer, more precise (not as warm) sonic character.

RØDE NTH-100 wired over-ear headphones was £149 now £85 at Amazon (save £64)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, Rode's first consumer pair are outstanding value even at their original price. A worthy winner of our Product of the Year award in the wired headphones category.

Read our RØDE NTH-100 review

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt USB DAC was £269 now £180 at Amazon (save £81)

Any money off this excellent, multi-Award-winning DAC is welcome and this is a sizable discount – the best we've seen if memory serves correctly. Want to boost your laptop, PC or mobile sound? This dinky USB device – the middleman between your device and wired headphones – will do it tenfold. Read our AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt review ALSO CONSIDER: If you don't need something quite so discreet and you'd benefit from extra connectivity, the Award-winning iFi Zen DAC V2 for £194 at Amazon is worth considering, though sadly isn't discounted right now.

Sony Xperia 10 V smartphone was £350 now £280 at Argos (save £70)

Sony has delivered yet another compelling budget Android phone with the Xperia 10 V. Its picture and sound performance are hard to believe when we take into account how little it costs and, while it may not offer cutting-edge internal specs and the camera is hardly class-leading, it's comfortably the best budget phone on the market for movies and music. Read our full Sony Xperia 10 V review

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad was £499 now £437 at Amazon (save £62)

We commended the iPad that came before it thanks to its already winning performance, commenting that a design update was overdue. Now with an even better AV experience packed into a slick new design, the standard iPad has its time to shine again and is easier than ever to recommend in light of those improvements and this Black Friday discount.

Read our full Apple iPad (2022) review

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless ANC headphones was £380 now £279 at Amazon (save £101)

The best premium over-ear wireless headphones for value, beating your Boses, Sennheisers and Apples, come packed with features, a minimalist design and an insightful, exciting sound that includes detailed, nuanced bass performance. If you are looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, your auditioning should start here. The deal is also at John Lewis and Sevenoaks.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM5 review ALSO CONSIDER: The brand-new Bose QuietComfort Ultra are pricier – £399 for Black Friday – but have the edge when it comes to ANC. The Sonys deliver greater transparency but at the expense of the Bose's richness and body.

