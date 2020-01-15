Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2020: all the details and what to expect

Good news. The Bristol Hi-Fi Show will be back once again for 2020. Now in its 33rd year, the UK’s largest and longest running hi-fi show is a regular fixture on the hi-fi calendar, and we’re very glad it is too. If you want to see all of your favourite hi-fi brands in one place, showcasing their latest and greatest products, then the Bristol Hi-Fi Show is the place to be.

We will, of course, be there too, on hand to answer any questions you may have about life, the universe, and (preferably) all things What Hi-Fi?. We will also be running another of our famous What Hi-Fi? demo rooms, showcasing the latest in picture and sound technology with a seriously cutting-edge, and hopefully seriously impressive, AV system and demonstration.

The event will once again be held at the Marriott City Centre Hotel in Bristol – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – and will play host to more than 160 brands, including Acoustic Energy, Arcam, Bowers & Wilkins, Clearaudio, Dali, Denon, Dynaudio, Fyne Audio, JBL, KEF, Linn, Marantz, Monitor Audio, Naim, PMC, Rega, Sony, Technics, Wharfedale and Wilson Benesch. To name but a few.

So what’s in store for visitors this year? Well, there will, of course, be plenty of new products – and indeed new brands, with electrostatic experts MartinLogan set to be exhibiting at the show for the first time. Look out for the brand-new Motion Series and the flagship Masterpiece speakers.

Essential information When?

Friday 21st - Sunday 23rd February

10am - 5pm each day Where?

Marriott City Centre Hotel, Lower Castle Street, Bristol, BS1 3AD How much are tickets?

Adults

One Day £14 on the door / £12.50 online

Two Days £25 on the door / £22 online

Three Days £36 (online only)

Students/Senior Citizens (over 65)

One Day £12.50 on the door / £11 online

Two Days £22 on the door / £19 online

Three Days £31.50 (online only)

Elsewhere Wilson Benesch has confirmed it will be exhibiting its five-star, £5995 speakers, the Precision P1.0, at the show, alongside other models in the Precision range.

Fyne Audio will have the first fruits of its newly opened Glasgow production facility on show at Bristol. The premium F700 series gains three new models; the standmount F700 and F701, along with a new range-topping model based on a 30cm IsoFlare driver and 30cm auxiliary bass unit, the substantial F704.

The annual Bristol Hi-Fi Show competition will also return, giving you the chance to win prizes from a selection of five-star products worth thousands of pounds. Last year’s prize-value grand total came in at more than £10,000. Head to the What Hi-Fi? stand in the Bristol Suite to enter.

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show runs from Friday 21st February to Sunday 23rd February, with doors open from 10am to 5pm every day.

Tickets are on sale online right now via the Bristol Show website.