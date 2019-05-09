Trending

Wharfedale's retro Linton Heritage speakers are coming to the UK

Wharfedale has brought its iconic 1960s speaker bang up to date...

Wharfedale has resurrected its '60s-born Linton speaker with a new, modern version, Linton Heritage.

The British brand's classic speaker existed in its catalogue throughout the '60s, '70s and '80s, and now, in 2019, it's enjoying a renaissance. The Linton Heritage is a new three-way standmount utilising Wharfedale's woven Kevlar drivers (a 20cm bass driver and 13.5cm midrange driver) and a 25mm tweeter, through which Wharfedale has aimed to create the same 'warm, rich and natural' performance of the oroginal design.

The Linton Heritage, spotted at High End Munich

A hand-veneered wooden cabinet, inset baffle and traditional cloth grille make up the retro aesthetics - as does an optional dedicated stand. The matching wood-veneered Linton stand supports the cabinets - as you'd hope! - as well as provides storage for 12in vinyl albums beneath.

The Wharfedale Linton Heritage speakers will be available in the UK later this year, priced  £1100.

