Technics debuts SC-30 premium wireless speaker at High End show

Technics has used Munich High End audio show to unveil its latest wireless multi-room speaker, the OTTAVA S SC-C30.

It is essentially a more compact younger sibling to the SC-C50 that Technics unveiled at the same show this time last year. Though at 31.5cm long and 19cm deep, and weighing approximately 5kg, the new model is still hardly petite.

The SC-C30 contains five drivers – a pair of 16mm tweeters, two 6.5cm woofers and a 12cm subwoofer – built in to its arc-form aluminium and glass-fibre body, with an amp section featuring the company's Three JENO Engines and 2.1-channel full digital configuration.

Space Tune technology can also be deployed at the touch of a button, measuring test tones from a built-in mic to detect the distance from walls and thus the effect of sound-wave reflection. It will then optimise the sound field. Space Tune also comes with three presets: Free, Near a Wall, and Near a Corner for easy setting.

Round the back, you'll get an optical digital, USB Type-A and 3.5mm aux inputs plus ethernet for wired internet connection.

The SC-C30 also comes with Chromecast built-in, and it'll work with Google Assistant for voice control over music playback and other basic functions.

A stereo pairing function is scheduled for updating simultaneously with the product launch, while the SC-C30 can also be used in a multi-room set-up alongside other compatible Chromecast and Technics products.

Information on how much the SC-C30 will cost once available to buy in Autumn hasn't been released, but the slightly bigger, seven-driver SC-C50 currently retails at £699.

