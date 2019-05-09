Lexicon unveils SL-1 wireless floorstanding speaker system

Lexicon has unveiled its wireless floorstanding speaker system, named the SL-1, at this week’s High End show in Munich.

The pair of towers each comprise 33 drivers ­– a dozen ¾-inch tweeters, 16 two-inch midrange drivers, a quartet of 5.25-inch woofers and a 10-inch subwoofer – and 23 amplifier channels outputting 650 watts per speaker.

The hourglass-shaped speakers are arranged in a 360-degree configuration for true room-filling sound, while automatic EQ settings enhance playback with or without the four-panel grilles attached.

The fully active floorstanders are controlled wirelessly by the SLC-1, which can connect sources wirelessly via Bluetooth or wi-fi, while the controller also offers four HDMI inputs, HDMI ARC output and connections for 3.5mm jack and optical SPDIF.

The SL-1 system supports 24-bit files in the form of PCM, AAC, FLAC, MP3 and WMA, while it is also fully compatible with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround and supports 4K video signals to integrate it seamlessly as part of a modern home entertainment hub.

DSP array processing further reinforces its sonic capabilities, controlling the direction and width of the sound dispersion. Customers can fine-tune their listening experience via a mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices, whereby a series of finger gestures will control the size and position of the listening sweet spot.

"With the Lexicon SL-1 we present a completely flexible all-in-one loudspeaker system of the absolute premium class," explains Scott Campbell, Global Sales Director Luxury Audio at Harman.

"Crafted in an iconic design, this system offers unprecedented possibilities in terms of controlling and optimising the sound reproduction according to the personal requirements of the user and their spatial conditions. What is more, the Lexicon SL-1 is one of the most elegant and powerful solutions for a fully-fledged and future-proof home entertainment setting."

The Lexicon SL-1 floorstanding system will become available during the fourth quarter of this year, with its recommended retail price set at £40,000 in the UK, €43,000 across Europe and $40,000 in the United States.

