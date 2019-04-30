Moon introduces 860A v2 power amp ahead of Munich debut

Simaudio has revealed the latest MOON power amplifier, the 860A v2.

As its name gives away, it is the second-generation version (and replacement) of the existing 860A, which sits in the middle of the brand’s power amp line-up.

The v2 introduces improved circuit design at input and gain stages, new internal bias control, and a new integrated DC coupling filter that allows for better pairing with preamplifiers.

Its balanced dual-mono design, which is now bridgeable by switch, utilises 225 watts per channel (at 8 ohms) of Class A amplification. Simaudio’s Lynx technology works to eliminate feedback and intermodulation distortion, while the purpose of the self-diagnostic Musical Precision system is to detect both over-heating and the presence of DC in the input signal.

Moon claims the 860A v2 outperforms both the 860A and the 870A, and that a mono bridged pairing exceeds the performance of the 880M, too. Therefore, the 860A v2 acts as a replacement for all three models, condensing Moon's power amp range to six models, and leaving the 860A v2 to sit directly beneath the MC-8 multi-channel amp.

The 860A v2 is due to become available in the coming months, priced £16,750/$18,000, but beforehand it will make appear at the High End Munich Show, where we hope to get a good listen.

MORE:

Read all Moon reviews

Focal to launch ‘40 year’ anniversary range at Munich High End Show

CES 2019: Classé Audio presents Delta Pre, Mono and Stereo amplifiers