Klipsch Heresy IV and Cornwall IV Heritage speakers arrive in the UK

Klipsch has revamped a couple of its classic Heritage speakers and they're now available to buy through Klipsch Heritage stockists in the UK.

The three-way Heresy dates back to 1957 but the latest version, yours for £3500, has been completely re-voiced and re-worked for this fourth iteration.

Heresy IV uses a titanium diaphragm high-frequency driver sat above new midrange compression driver with a polyimide diaphragm mated to a Tractrix horn. Bass comes courtesy of a 12in woofer. Inside there's an all-new crossover and internal cabling from Audioquest. The new design also sees a rear port appear on Heresy for the very first time which Klipsch claims allows for better bass extension.

The handcrafted cabinets come with a book-matched wood veneer finish. They're slightly taller and narrower than their predecessors and there's an updated grille design too. The base is removable to increase flexibility.

Heresy IV is the entry-level speaker in Klipsch's flagship Heritage Series and is available in either American Walnut, Natural Cherry, Satin Black Ash and Distressed Oak.

(Image credit: Klipsch)

The Klipsch Cornwall IV loudspeakers launched back in 1959 and got their name from the fact you could position them either in a corner or up against a wall.

They're also a three-way design that uses horn-loaded compression drivers for midrange and treble with a 15in woofer for low frequencies. They're the largest 'compact' Heritage speaker in the range. This updated version gets a brand new crossover and again includes internal wiring from Audioquest.

The Klipsch Cornwall IVs cost £6500 per pair and are available in American Walnut, Natural Cherry and Satin Black Ash.

