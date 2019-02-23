Neat Acoustics launches slimline Ekstra loudspeakers

We've seen a number of new speakers launch at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show and we can now add the Neat Acoustics Ekstra to that list.

The key feature of these new floostanders is their isobaric driver configuration. The speaker is split into sealed top and bottom chambers with the bottom section fitted with two 13.4cm bass units - one floor-facing, the other mounted inside the cabinet, directly above. Such a set-up is designed to help deliver deeper, bigger bass from a small cabinet (the Neats are 17cm wide and 110cm tall).

The upper chamber has a 5cm ribbon tweeter and 13.4cm bass/midrange unit (taken from Neat's Iota and Motive models) mounted on a sub-baffle. Both chambers are attached to main cabinet via a polythene membrane.

The Neat Acoustics Ekstras are available in three finishes - American Walnut, Black Oak, Satin White - and will cost £2999 when they go on sale in April.

