Audeze LCD-i3: aptX HD wireless earbuds with Lightning and 3.5mm cables

So you're in the market for new earbuds; you want the reliable sound quality of a wired pair but hey, wouldn't it also be nice to have the convenience of wireless sometimes when you're out and about? Naturally, you only want to buy one pair to plug into all of your devices, too – so what are your options?

Audeze think it has a compelling one with its unique LCD-i3, which are aptX HD 5.0 Bluetooth earbuds that can also be wired to Apple and other devices via their supplied Lightning and 3.5mm cables.



These versatile, high-end (£849/$899) headphones are somewhat hybrids of the iSINE 20s they replace and the current LCD-i4s they sit below in Audeze's line-up, combining the former's low impedance with the latter's design.

The LCD-i3s supposedly surpass the iSINE's sonic ability by using a) an improved planar magnetic driver design and b) LCD-i4's magnesium housing and grille design. The new ear fins are ergonomically designed to deliver new levels of comfort, while the supplied ear hooks now curve inward along the back of the ear for a more versatile fit.

The Audeze LCD-i3s will go on sale on 23rd September.

