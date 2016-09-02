Audeze is well known for its planar magnetic headphones but has previously focused on mid- to high-end over-ear designs, from the EL-8 to the LCD-3. Now, for the first time, the company has squeezed its headphone tech into in-ear headphones.

The iSine 10 and iSine 20 earphones sport 30mm planar magnetic diaphragms, while keeping the weight down to just 20g - even if they're still one of the more obtrusive-looking pair of earphones you're likely to see.

That light weight will help to ensure they remain comfortable despite the larger-than-average in-ear design - we can testify they do feel comfortable - and an over-ear hook design will aim to keep them in place.

Audeze's first in-ear headphones come in two takes, the iSine 10 ($399) and the iSine 20 ($599) - the latter boasting a longer Uniforce voice coil in an effort to further improve the sound quality.

Both pairs come with Audeze's Cipher Lightning cable, delivering 24-bit digital audio from an iPhone, iPad or iPod, and coming complete with an in-line amp and DAC - just in time for Apple to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack on the next iPhone. The Audeze iOS app allows you to customise your sound experience even further.

