Save up to £1500 on B&W, Marantz, Naim and more at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

This weekend is the Bristol Hi-Fi Show and as always there are a range of special deals on offer for products bought at the show.

Brands including Arcam, Bowers & Wilkins, Cyrus, Denon, Focal, Linn, Marantz, Naim, Pro-Ject and Rega are offering special savings that are only available to show attendees this weekend.

Read on for the pick of the best deals and head down to the Marriott City Centre Hotel in Bristol between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday to take advantage. You can find all the show details and the latest product news, on our Bristol Hi-Fi Show page.

Acoustic Energy

20% off all products purchased at the show

Astell & Kern

20% off all products purchased at the show

Audeze

20% off all products purchased at the show

Arcam

28% off the SA10 amplifier, save £200, now £499

Bowers and Wilkins

34% off P5W Kingsman Limited Edition wireless headphones, 24 pairs available, save £79, now £150

Canton

25% off selected soundbase and smart wireless products purchased at the show

Chord Electronics

25% off Mojo, save £100, now £299

20% off Hugo 2, save £360, now £1440

Cyrus

20% off all Cyrus purchased at the show

38% off Cyrus Sound Buds, 100 pairs available, save £30, now £49

Buy the One Cast amplifier and get a FREE pair of Linear Loudpeakers, save £349, now £1299

Denon

18% off Denon Home 150 wireless speaker, save £40, now £179

22% off Denon Home 250 wireless speaker, save £100, now £349

20% off Denon Home 350 wireless speaker, save £120, now £479

Elipson

20% off Legacy 3230 Loudspeakers, save £1500, now £6000

20% off W35 Multroom Wireless Speakers, save £159, now £640

Focal

44.5% off Elear Headphones, 5 pairs only, save £400, now £499

JBL

20% off L100 Classic speakers with stands, save £800, now £3199

Linn

20% off voucher for Linn purchases after having Linn demo at the show

Marantz

25% off PM7000N network amplifier, save £250, now £749

Meze

20% off Meze 99 Neo headphones plus get a FREE Pair of 11 Neo in-ear headphones worth £49, 15 sets available, save £89, now £159

Michell Engineering

Get a FREE Record Clamp with any Technodec purchased at the show

Get a FREE Uni Cover and Clamp with any Gyro SE purchased at the show

Naim

25% off Naim NAC-N 272 Network pre-amplifier without DAB/FM Tuner, save £925, now £2775

25% off DAC-V1 & NAP 100 Power Amplifier when purchased together, save £575, now £1724

Neat Acoustics

20% off Momentum SX3i Loudspeakers, save £559, now £2236

Pro-Ject

20.6% off Pro-Ject Debut S Audiophile white, 5 units only, save £70, now £269

Rega

20% off all RX1, RX2 and RX3 speakers

REL

28% off T-zero subwoofer, save £100, now £249

20% off HT-1003 subwoofer, save £100, now £399

Ruark

37% off each MRX purchased with R5 or R7, max 3 MRX per purchase, save £150, now £249.95

Scansonic

33% off Scansonic M6BTL active speakers with Bluetooth, 2 x white, 3 x black available, save £500, now £999

33% off Scansonic M9BTL active speakers with Bluetooth, 1 x white, 2 x black available, save £700, now £1249

