Audeze packs planar magnetic tech into compact, affordable LCD-1 headphones

Audeze's high-end LCD line of planar magnetic over-ear headphones – renowned for its premium prices and, from what we've heard, premium performance to boot – has become more and more accessible in recent years with the introduction of the LCD2 Classics (£600/$800) and a closed-back version (£700/$900). And that trend continues with the all-new £399/$399 LCD-1s, which package planar magnetic technology into a lightweight, foldable design.

While not wireless or even of a closed-back design, the LCD-1s come into the line-up as the most portable pair in the US brand's arsenal, weighing 250g and with the ability to fold down to a compact size that's practical enough to sling in a bag.

You can be pretty confident of an Audeze signature sound here, too, with the company's patented technologies – Ultra-thin Uniforce diaphragms, Fluxor Magnets and Fazor Wave Guides – correct and present, working to get the most from the LCD-1's 90mm Planar Magnetic drivers.



The Audeze LCDs come with a 3.5mm tangle-free braided cable and 6.3mm adapter, and are available now.

