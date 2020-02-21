Chord Company makes its XLPE tech more affordable with new LeylineX cable

Chord Company has flourished many of its cables with its proprietary XLPE dielectric over the past 18 months – its SignatureXL, RumourX, ShawlineX and EpicX speaker cables – and now the British brand is bringing the cable technology down to a more affordable price point with the LeylineX.

Available from £5 per metre, the new cable moves the Leyline series along with the use of XLPE dielectric over the previously used PVC material. The XLPE is Chord's second-best insulation technology, with the higher-performing Taylon reserved for the company's ChordMusic and Sarum T offering.

The LeylineX builds on the original’s design, which used tin-plated copper conductors to prevent oxidisation and be efficient over long run lengths. It's been designed for AV, hi-fi and custom installations, and to aid in the latter the cable is metre-marked and supplied in a 152m pull-box.

