Black Friday QLED TV deal: Save £400 on 55-inch Samsung Q80R

There's been a flurry of Black Friday TV deals, but if you're after a premium QLED model, Amazon and Currys have you covered. Both have slashed the price of the premium 55-inch Samsung Q80R QLED 4K TV to £999 – a huge saving of £400 on a near-flagship model.

The Q80R is an impressive 2019 model. You get 4K, HDR, HDR10+ and a host of smart features including Bixby voice control and video streaming apps galore.

Picture quality should be ultra-crisp thanks to the combination of the QLED TV tech and Samsung's latest quad-core processor. If you're on the lookout for a state-of-the-art set at a more affordable and agreeable price, the Q80R ticks those boxes.

It's more or less the same as the pricier Q85R, but without the One Connect box – which means all connections are on the back of the TV as with any non-Samsung model. Your reward for opting for the less tidy connections will be that hefty £400 saving. It looks even better when you consider the price of the 55in Samsung QE55Q85R is around £1300.

If 55-inch is a little on the timid side for your liking, Currys has also dropped the price of the 65-inch Q80R by £300 – you can pick it up here for £1499.

