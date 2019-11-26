Amazon Black Friday: save 61% on Logitech universal remote

Even in these days of voice assistants and connected devices, we think there's a lot to be said for a universal remote control.

While many of your devices may in theory be able to talk to each other via in-built technologies, chances are it's not quite as simple as that in reality. With a universal remote control, it probably is that simple. And Logitech has pretty much always led the way.

This is a big saving on the Logitech Harmony Elite, a remote that can control everything from Sky to Apple TV, Amazon devices, games consoles, and TVs from just about any manufacturer you can name.

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £115.99 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon Black Friday deal very tempting.View Deal

This is the very latest Logitech Harmony remote, replacing the likes of the Harmony 1000 and Harmony 1100, which we rated highly when we reviewed them.

Harmony Elite works with over 270,000 entertainment and smart home devices so you can enjoy single-touch control of all your devices, right out of the box. And if you don't see your device, you can simply add it and the remote will learn the controls. Neat.

