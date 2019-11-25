Amazon Black Friday: Echo Dot with Clock just £35, Echo Dot (3rd gen) just £22

As every Black Friday rolls around, so rolls in wave after glorious, surf-worthy wave of opportunities to tech your house out with discounted Amazon kit.

Here we are, at the mere outset of the deals fest, and Amazon has lifted the lid on a trio of chunky discounts for the Amazon Echo siblings listed below.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa to your home with the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Dot 3rd generation, or fancy getting your smart home hub together with the Echo Show 5, there’s a top deal for you here.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £35

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22

Small but mighty, the Echo Show is an easy, and excellent, way to get your smart home started. And with a whopping £38 off the price, this is a less-than-half-price bargain on a five-star smart product. View Deal

Echo Show 5 £80 £50

Here, Alexa gains video to bring a satisfying boost to its abilities. We gave this video-enhanced smart hub five stars in our tests, and now, you can nab one for the same regular retail price as the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – without video. Smart! View Deal

The Echo Dot is the smallest speaker in the Echo family, which makes it one of the easiest ways to introduce Alexa into your abode if you’re a smart home newbie – and the clock in the latest version is a useful addition.

Not only does the Dot work superbly as a standalone product, it’s also a neat way to bring voice control to a myriad smart home and AV products too. You can also choose to pick it up with an Amazon Smart Plug or a Philip Hue smart lighting starter kit to really kick start your smart home experience.

For those a little more serious about their smart home, the Echo Show 5 is a clever little sausage, which still comes stuffed with all the Alexa smarts you could wish for, alongside some much improved speakers and a 5.5-inch LCD touch-screen. Browse the web, make a video call, see who’s buzzed your smart doorbell, check in on your security camera – the possibilities with the Show 5 are huge.

Whichever deal you opt for, it's a stone cold smart Black Friday purchase on a five-star bit of kit.

MORE:

The best Amazon Black Friday deals UK 2019