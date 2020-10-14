The 6 best cheap Amazon Prime Day deals under £50 still live now

It's the last night of Amazon's 48-hour deal extravaganza and you've arrived fashionably late to the party. You're not here to spend large amounts of cash either – what of it? You're here now. Who says you can't have a tasty slice of the Prime Day pie? Whisper it but Christmas is coming...

With prices in the world of audio electronics, headphones and smart devices split open yet further as Prime Day draws to a close, a smorgasbord of extra deals is still being brought to the table – if you only know where to look.

And do ya? Do ya, punk? We jest, of course. We've spent days searching to bring together the most delectable wallet-friendly Amazon Prime Day deals. Every one of these deals comes in at under £50, but some are now far less. New Bluetooth speaker? In-ear headphones? Amazon Alexa device? By all means, have at these. Something on this roundup might just be a perfect stocking-filler, a gift solution or a mini treat for you.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 speaker, (black) £89 £50

This Bluetooth speaker isn't much bigger than a mug of tea, but boy it packs a punch when it comes to sonics. It lacks voice controls, but more than makes up for it with a wealth of other features, including an outdoor mode and stereo pairing. An amazing deal on an Award-winning, five-star speaker. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £19

It's small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. No wonder Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is its best-selling Echo device.View Deal

Urbanista Stockholm true wireless in-ears £89 £28

When we first spotted these in 2019, the 14-hour playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, wireless charging case offering 3 extra charging bumps of 3 hours apiece, touch controls, iOS/Android compatibility, dual mics and access to your voice assistant intrigued us – and that was at £89. This is a top bargain. View Deal

Echo Flex – Bring Alexa to more spaces £25 £14

Make any space a little smarter: this plug-in Echo device lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home – for only £14. Echo Flex has a built-in mini speaker to hear Alexa, and there's a USB-A port for charging other devices or adding a separate motion sensor or nightlight. You'll be getting Alexa to play songs, dim the lights, read the news or check the weather before you can say "It was 44% off!" to your folks. View Deal

Echo Show 5 £80 £40

Here, Alexa gains video to bring a satisfying boost to its abilities. We gave this video-enhanced smart hub five stars in our tests, and now, you can nab one at 50% off – hurry though, at the time of writing, you've only got 6 hours left. View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite £75 £50

Not the newest Bluetooth Ultimate Ears kid on the block, but it's doubtless one of the models that cemented UE as a rugged speaker brand of merit. You'll get great functionality, a punchy sound, IPX7 waterproofing, and now, 33% discount. View Deal

