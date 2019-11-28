Best Black Friday deals: £190 off five-star Marantz PM6006 amplifier

Over recent years, Marantz has cemented itself as king of the budget stereo amplifier. And, one of its most recent success stories is the PM6006 UK Edition, which is currently our favourite stereo amplifier at that end of the market. Recently, it also picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award for its troubles.

The five-star PM6006 UK Edition was originally priced at £469 but the price has been dropping over recent months and, you can now pick up this fine budget amp for just £279 from a number of different retailers.

It's a sensational amp, capable of a smooth, wholesome and musical sound. Build quality is excellent for the money and there's a solid selection of inputs at your disposal.

For those looking to build a new music system or replace an old amp, this is the perfect place to start. You could even partner it with something from our list of the best budget hi-fi speakers?

This isn't the only great Black Friday hi-fi deal we've spotted and don't forget there are plenty of other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal to choose from. Happy shopping!