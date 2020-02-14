The best hi-fi and audio UK deals 2020

Whether you've been saving your pennies for an amplifier, CD player or DAC upgrade, or perhaps something more portable in the form of a radio or music player, we hopefully have an audio deal (or two) for you.
We've found savings online across a wide range of hi-fi categories, including some current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. These deals come from a wide range of reputable retailers.
Here we're focusing on electronics, so head to our speaker deals and turntable deals pages if that's what you're after...
Music system deals
Denon DM41 micro system
£279 £249 at Amazon
This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. You can add your own speaker pair, but it works beautifully with Denon's own speakers.View Deal
Yamaha CRX-N470D system
£350 £199 at Audiovisual Online
This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal
Revo SuperSystem wireless system
£549 £429 at Amazon
This talented all-in-one system sports a fetching retro vibe, but is packed to the brim with modern conveniences: FM/DAB radio, RCA and optical inputs, aptX Bluetooth, wi-fi and Spotify streaming, and a USB input. It offers a large-scaled, full-bodied and detailed sound.View Deal
Marantz Melody X network CD player
£629 £499 at Richer Sounds
This Marantz just-add-speakers CD system comes stocked with myriad streaming capabilities and 60W-per-channel amplification. What's more, you can get it for £80 less than the price at which we tested it.View Deal
Portable music player deals
Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB
£199 £189 at BT Shop
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal
Sony NW-A45
£180 £129 at Amazon
With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal
CD player deals
Marantz CD6006 UK Edition
£449 £349 at Richer Sounds
This 2018 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal
DAC deals
AudioQuest DragonFly Black DAC
£89 £69
One of our favourite portable DACs, the AudioQuest DragonFly Black, is currently available for only £69 – and it might just be one of the best-value system upgrades you'll ever make.View Deal
Cyrus soundKey DAC
£100 £49 at Richer Sounds
The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal
Radio deals
Roberts Stream 94i radio
£200 £155 at Amazon
This multi-talented radio brings Bluetooth, DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and delivers Award-winning sound. View Deal
Pure Elan BT3 portable radio in Graphite
£64 £61 at Amazon
The Elan BT3 is well stocked with features, including a colour screen and Bluetooth connectivity, and this saving makes it a great deal for those after a capable portable radio.View Deal