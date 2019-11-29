Amazon Black Friday: save 10% on annual Prime membership in limited-time deal

Amazon is running some excellent Black Friday deals, including $72 off Sony's multi-Award-winning WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling wireless headphones, the joint lowest price on the AirPods, and its latest (3rd gen) Echo Dot for just $22. They're some of the very best Black Friday deals around.

And now it's offering Prime subscribers in the US a chance to buy an annual membership for just $107 for the year – a saving of $12 on the annual price and a $49 saving on the pay-per-month annual subscription.

That gets you (or the lucky giftee) another whole year of free two-day shipping on selected purchases, and access to Amazon Video and Prime Music, not forgetting exclusive savings come Prime Day 2020.

To see the Black Friday deal, simply head to Amazon.com and sign into your account.

MORE:

The best Black Friday 2019 US deals

The best Cyber Monday 2019 US deals

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2019: AirPods, Sony, Beats, Bose

Best Black Friday 2019 TV deals: HD, 4K, OLED