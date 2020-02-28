Best World Wide Stereo deals 2020: Sony TVs, Bose headphones and more

Combine an exhaustive catalogue with free shipping on all orders, 60-day returns and a price-match guarantee, and World Wide Stereo becomes a pretty solid place to shop online.
If you're thinking of splashing out on some new kit, or maybe you have a World Wide Stereo gift coupon to spend, then we've done the hard work for you by picking out some of the best hi-fi and AV deals on the site.
Products on offer include Samsung and Sony TVs, Sonos wireless speakers, Denon and Marantz receivers, JBL and Polk speakers, Bose headphones and soundbars, and much more...
Best TV deals
Samsung UN55NU8000 55-inch 4K TV
$1499 $648
Save over 50% on this Samsung Ultra HD TV featuring Bixby voice control. This smart LED TV features HDR10+ technology to optimize the picture for every scene, allowing you to experience dynamic contrast and sharpness for precise detail.View Deal
Samsung QN43Q60R 43in QLED 4K Smart TV
$1000 $598
Samsung's flagship QLED panel technology resides in this 43in TV, which makes a further case for taking pride of place in your living room with a full suite of smart apps and Bixby voice control.View Deal
LG OLED55C9P 55-inch 4K TV
$2999 $1497
LG OLED TVs might just be the best TVs you can buy, so the option to save 58% on the original price of this 2019 model is not to be missed. This model comes with ThinQ AI, the new A9 processor for the ultimate pictures and support for the latest 4K HDR tech.View Deal
LG 65SM8600P 65in 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
$1500 $897
A 65in 4K HDR TV with plenty on the spec sheet to like – LG's NanoCell LCD technology; Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos support; Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control; and the user-friendly webOS gateway to a whole host of smart apps.View Deal
Sony XBR-65X950G 65-inch 4K TV
$2200 $1398
This Full-Array Local Dimming 4K HDR TV features some of Sony's most premium LED tech – and is now discounted by almost $1000.View Deal
Best headphones deals
JBL TUNE500BT wireless headphones
$60 $39.95
Available in a choice of four colours, you can save $10 off the listed price at the moment through World Wide Stereo. Bluetooth headphones they have a one-button control and mic for adjusting the volume and taking calls.View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins PX noise-cancellers
$350 $229
Now they've been replaced by the newer PX7s, these are enjoying a discount. While not new, they're still competitive – especially at this price. The PXs are a fantastic package, boasting excellent sound quality, successful noise-cancelling and a smart design. Factory Certified Refurbished.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds
$249 $199
The first truly wireless headphones from Bose, you can save $50 on these buds right now. These in-ears aren't afraid of sweat or rain and you get a handy charging case, too.View Deal
Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds
$150 $99
Excellent wireless earbuds for active types. They are comfortable, sound great, are easy to use and don’t cost more than their high-quality rivals – especially now considering their discount.View Deal
Best Bluetooth speaker deals
JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth portable speaker
$180 $130
The new Charge 4 is a true all-rounder, with a decent power rating, 3.5mm input, Bluetooth connectivity, decent battery life, rugged, waterproof build, and refined sound. A top Bluetooth speaker for the money.View Deal
Klipsch R-41PM Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf
$399 $239
A pair of powered speakers with a built-in digital amplifier, these Klipsch's can play music via Bluetooth, as well as accept sources via its optical, USB and line-level inputs. A convenient speaker system.View Deal
Bose Home 300 smart speaker
$260 $199
Not the most detailed or exciting sound around, but there will be those who will be enamoured with the Bose Home Speaker 300’s weight and volume. It goes loud too, and supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.View Deal
Best hi-fi and AV deals
Yamaha R-S202 stereo receiver
$180 $129.95
With Bluetooth, AM and FM radio tuners, and two sets of speaker outputs to drive two systems, this is one well-equipped budget stereo receiver.View Deal
Bose Soundbar 700 3.1 soundbar and sub
$1498 $1398
With built-in Amazon Alexa and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections for music streaming, this Bose soundbar and subwoofer combo is a multi-media mogul. There's proprietary audio room calibration, HDMI ARC and coming soon is AirPlay 2.View Deal
Denon AVR-X2400H AV receiver
$849 $349
If you fancy a home theater receiver at the more affordable end of the price spectrum. A 7.2-channel receiver that supports HEOS wireless multi-room functionality and delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X multi-dimensional sound.View Deal
Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver
$350 $299.95
A budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal
Polk Audio RTiA7 floorstanding speakers
$499 $349
Classic Polk Audio sound is promised from these tower speakers. There are two 7in bass drivers, a 6.5in midrange driver, and a 1in dome tweeter. You can save a healthy $200 on each speaker.View Deal
Dynaudio Xeo 2 wireless bookshelf speakers
$1499 $799
Save 40% on these wireless active speakers from Danish audio specialist, Dynaudio. Available in black or white, you get all the convenience of wireless audio without the need for extra boxes, and the bonus of high-quality stereo sound. View Deal