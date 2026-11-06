Watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams

Ireland welcome Argentina to the Aviva Stadium in the Nations Championship, looking to keep their bid to finish top of the Northern Hemisphere pool alive.

Standing in their way is a Pumas side who, the last time they visited Dublin, saw off the Lions 28-24. Could a repeat be on the cards this evening?

Read on as we show you how to watch Ireland vs Argentina in the Nations Championship online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How can I watch Ireland vs Argentina for free?

In the UK you can stream the match for free on ITV1 and ITVX while in Ireland it is available on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play at no cost.

RugbyPass TV will show free coverage of the game in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those outside the UK, Ireland or the US can unlock their free stream of the game using NordVPN (77% off for Black Friday).

Watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs Argentina live streams if you're travelling overseas this Friday. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Ireland vs Argentina in the US

As alluded to previously, RugbyPass TV will show Ireland vs Argentina in the US. All you need is an account

Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in the UK

In the UK, ITV1 and free streaming service ITVX will be broadcasting Ireland vs Argentina.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license. They will also be showing every other Nations Championship game.

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch on ITV as if you were back home.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina live streams in Australia

In Australia you will need a Stan Sport subscription to watch Ireland vs Argentina.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$9.99/month.

You will also get access to the Premier League and Champions League.

Those visiting Australia from the US, UK or Ireland can use NordVPN to watch all the rugby action for free as if you were back home.

Watch Ireland vs Argentina in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the exclusive New Zealand broadcast partner for the Nations Championship, including this game between Ireland and Argentina.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

Ireland vs Argentina: Need to Know

What time does Ireland vs Argentina kick-off? The Ireland vs Argentina match in the Nations Championship will kick off at 8:10pm GMT / 3:10pm ET / 12:10pm PT and 7:10 am AEDT (Sat).

What are the Ireland and Argentina squads? Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Sam Prendergast, Craig Casey; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Nick Timoney, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Tom O'Toole, Sam Illo, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciaran Frawley or Jamie Benson, Bundee Aki. Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia; Bautista Delguy, Justo Piccardo, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia; Boris Wenger, Julian Montoya (capt), Francisco Moreno; Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera. Replacements: Leonel Oviedo, Mayco Vivas, Joel Sclavi, Efrain Elias, Juan Martin Scelzo, Simon Benitez Cruz, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Lucio Cinti.

What are Ireland's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? Ireland face Argentina today before playing Fiji next Saturday. They conclude the pool phase of the Nations Championship with a big match against South Africa.

What are Argentina's remaining Nations Championship fixtures? After facing Ireland, Argentina travel to Italy before facing France in their final pool match.