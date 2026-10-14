How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 online from anywhere: free live streams for every match

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams

The eyes of the rugby league world turn to Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea for the next month as the sport's best international men's, women's and wheelchair teams gather Down Under for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

As if the Kangaroos really need homefield advantage, Australia became the official host nation when the US, Canada and France all dropped out over the last few years. They've won the tournament in nine of its last 10 editions (the only blip coming in 2008 when New Zealand won it for the first time) and they'll go into the 2026 competition as odds on favorites — the number 1 ranked team in the world have lost only one game of international rugby this decade.

Follow our guide below for information on where to watch Rugby League World Cup live streams in 2026 with a VPN — and potentially for FREE. We've also got details of the full schedule of tournament fixtures and results.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 15th October - 15th November US/UK/Can coverage Premier Sports Free streams 7plus (AUS) | ThreeNow (NZ, select games) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

How can I watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 for free?

You can watch all 53 games of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup — men's, women's and wheelchair — for FREE thanks to Seven and the 7plus streaming website and app in Australia.

In New Zealand, ThreeNow will also stream select free-to-air matches, with every men’s and women’s game, including the semi-finals and final, available to watch free of charge on the platform.

If you're outside Australia or New Zealand right now use a VPN to access your free RLWC live streams from anywhere...

Watch Rugby League World Cup streams from abroad

You won't be able to watch your go-to Rugby League World Cup live stream while traveling overseas. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your preferred Rugby League World Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live in US

Sports streaming specialist Premier Sports has won the rights to show the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in 129 countries — including the USA.

The platform will let those Stateside watch every single game for a one-off payment of $25.

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 in the UK

Unlike previous Rugby League World Cups, there will be no free-to-air coverage in the UK. Instead, you'll need a Premier Sports subscription.

It costs £18.99 for a month of use, or get a whole year of Premier Sports from £150. You also have the option to add it to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video subs.

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 in Australia

Australian footy fans have the best deal of anyone, with every single game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup going out for free on TV across the Seven Network's channels.

That means every single game can also be streamed for free online thanks to 7plus, which is available on laptops, smartphones, tablets, a wide range of streaming devices, and gaming consoles.

You need a free account to watch. Register with your name, birth year and Australian postcode (e.g. 4064).

Australian viewers travelling abroad can access their free Rugby League World Cup streams using NordVPN.

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 in Canada

Just like south of the border, Premier Sports is the streaming service with exclusive rights to show Rugby League World Cup 2026 matches in Canada.

Premier's plans cost $29.99 for a rolling monthly plan. Alternatively, pay $79.99 for six months or $139.99 for a whole year of access.

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the primary New Zealand broadcast partner for the Rugby League World Cup and will broadcast every game across its multiple channels.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

ThreeNow will show selected free-to-air coverage as well. Every New Zealand men's and women's game along with the semi-finals and final will be shown at no cost on the platform.

Rugby League World Cup Fixture List

Men's

Thursday 15th October

Australia vs New Zealand — 5.05am ET / 10.05am BST / 8.05pm AEDT

Friday 16th October

Samoa vs France — 2.45am ET / 7.45am BST / 5.45pm AEDT

Saturday 17th October

Papua New Guinea vs Lebanon — 12.25am ET / 5.25am BST / 3.25pm AEDT

England vs Tonga — 5.05am ET / 10.05am BST / 8.05pm AEDT

Sunday 18th October

Fiji vs Cook Islands — 1.05am ET / 6.05am BST / 4.05pm AEDT

Friday 23rd October

Tonga vs Lebanon — 5.05am ET / 10.05am BST / 8.05pm AEDT

Saturday 24th October

Papua New Guinea vs Samoa — 12.25am ET / 5.25am BST / 3.25pm AEDT

England vs France — 2.35am ET / 7.35am BST / 5.35pm AEDT

Sunday 25th October

New Zealand vs Cook Islands — 1.05am ET / 5.05am GMT / 4.05pm AEDT

Australia vs Fiji — 5.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT

Friday 30th October

England vs Papua New Guinea — 5.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT

Saturday 31st October

New Zealand vs Fiji — 12.45am ET / 4.45am GMT / 3.45pm AEDT Australia vs Cook Islands — 5.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT

Sunday 1st November

Lebanon vs France — 1.50am ET / 6.50am GMT / 5.50pm AEDT

Tonga vs Samoa — 4.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT

Saturday 7th November

Semi-final 1 — 4.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT

Sunday 8th November

Semi-final 2 — 4.05am ET / 9.05am GMT / 8.05pm AEDT

Sunday 15th November

Final — 3.35am ET / 8.35am GMT / 7.35pm AEDT

Women's

Friday 16th October

Australia vs Samoa — 5.05am ET / 10.05am BST / 8.05pm AEDT

Saturday 17th October

Papua New Guinea vs France — 10.15pm ET (Fri) / 3.15am BST / 1.15pm AEDT

England vs Wales — 2.35am ET / 7.35am BST / 5.35pm AEDT

Sunday 18th October

New Zealand vs Fiji — 10.50pm ET (Sat) / 3.50am BST / 1.50pm AEDT

Friday 23rd October

Samoa vs Wales — 2.50am ET / 7.50am BST / 5.50pm AEDT

Saturday 24th October

Papua New Guinea vs Fiji — 10.15pm ET (Fri) / 3.15am BST / 1.15pm AEDT

Australia vs England — 5.05am ET / 10.05am BST / 8.05pm AEDT

Sunday 25th October

New Zealand vs France — 10.50pm ET (Sat) / 2.50am GMT / 1.50pm AEDT

Friday 30th October

England vs Samoa — 2.50am ET / 6.50am GMT / 5.50pm AEDT

Saturday 31st October

Fiji vs France — 10.35pm ET (Fri) / 2.35am GMT / 1.35pm AEDT

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea — 2.55am ET / 6.55am GMT / 5.55pm AEDT

Sunday 1st November

Australia vs Wales — 12.45am ET / 4.45am GMT / 3.45pm AEDT

Saturday 7th November

Semi-final 1 — 1.55am ET / 6.55am GMT / 5.55pm AEDT

Sunday 8th November

Semi-final 2 — 1.55am ET / 6.55am GMT / 5.55pm AEDT

Sunday 15th November

Final — 12.15am ET / 5.15am GMT / 4.15pm AEDT

Wheelchair

Friday 30th October

Ireland vs United States — 10pm ET (Thu) / 2am GMT / 1pm AEDT

England vs Wales — 12.30am ET / 4.30am GMT / 3.30pm AEDT

Saturday 31st October

France vs Scotland — 12am ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT

Australia vs New Zealand — 2.30am ET / 6.30am GMT / 5.30pm AEDT

Tuesday 3rd November

France vs New Zealand — 7pm ET (Mon) / 12am GMT / 11am AEDT

Australia vs Scotland — 9.30pm ET (Mon) / 2.30am GMT / 1.30pm AEDT

Ireland vs Wales — 12am ET / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT

England vs United States — 2.30am ET / 7.30am GMT / 6.30pm AEDT

Friday 6th November

Scotland vs New Zealand — 7pm ET (Thu) / 12am GMT / 11am AEDT

Wales vs United States — 9.30pm ET (Thu) / 2.30am GMT / 1.30pm AEDT

England vs Ireland — 1am ET / 6am GMT / 5pm AEDT

Australia vs France — 3.30am ET / 8.30am GMT / 7.30pm AEDT

Monday 9th November

Ranking semi-final 1

Ranking semi-final 2

Tuesday 10th November

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2

Thursday 12th November

Seventh place play-off

Fifth place play-off

Friday 13th November

Third-place play-off

Final

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Groups

Men’s Rugby League World Cup Groups

Group A

Australia

New Zealand

Fiji

Cook Islands

Group B

England

Samoa

Lebanon

Group C

Tonga

Papua New Guinea

France

Women’s Rugby League World Cup Groups

Group A

Australia

England

Samoa

Wales

Group B

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

France

Fiji

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Groups

Group A

England

Ireland

Wales

USA

Group B

France

Australia

Scotland

New Zealand

Rugby League World Cup 2026: Preview

While a team boasting the likes of Harry Grant, James Tedesco and captain Isaah Yeo will intimidate any 13 on the planet, Australia's adversaries will take heart that at least 2026's Dally M Player of Year Nathan Cleary will be missing. The horror injury he suffered towards the end of the NRL season was bad enough to prevent Penrith's star man from adding to his ever increasing roll of honor.

So which teams are best positioned to capitalize? Stacey Jones's New Zealand are the men most likely to, and much will be learned when the Kangaroos and Kiwis clash in Sydney in the tournament curtain raiser on Thursday 15th October. Lots will be expected of uncapped Kalyn Ponga after his remarkable coast-to-coast try in the recent Grand Final. Samoa and England were the last two losing finalists and Tonga are the only other team to beat Australia this century.

It's a similar story in the women's tournament, with reigning champions Australia — the so-called Jillaroos — heavily tipped to make it a four straight titles, with neighbors New Zealand and Samoa the nations most likely to challenge. While it's a very different picture in the wheelchair tournament; England and France have been the dominant force in that discipline, sharing the spoils with two titles each in its four-tournament history.

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