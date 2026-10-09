How to watch New Zealand vs Australia online from anywhere: free Bledisloe Cup 2026 rugby live streams

Watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams

A generation of rugby union fans have grown up with Australia living in New Zealand's shadow. But, with a the 2027 Rugby World Cup set to take place Down Under next year, there's the faintest flickering of light for Australian rugby that it may finally be their time to get one over on the marauding All Blacks from across the Tasman Sea – starting with the two-Test 2026 Bledisloe Cup.

New Zealand come into this series still resembling a team in transition and, in the fortress that is Eden Park, will be glad that the first match is taking place at a venue in which they haven't lost an international match for 32 years. Nor does it help under-fire coach Dave Rennie that talismanic captain Ardie Savea misses out through injury, especially with the All Blacks coming off three straight Test losses for the first time since 1998. The much-anticipated Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series in South Africa started so well, but came to a crushing end with a 3-1 defeat by the Springboks.

On the flip side, two weeks ago the Wallabies enjoyed one of their most memorable wins in years, defeating the back-to-back world champion Boks in a barnstorming, topsy-turvy 42-38 win. Despite suffering four yellow cards in the final 15 minutes, 11-man Australia stretched their unbeaten run to six games. Under head coach Les Kiss, there's a renewed excitement to the Wallabies. Thanks to the on-field leadership of Harry Wilson, and attacking flair of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau and Max Jorgensen, the future is looking sparkling for the men in green and gold. It could be the best chance they've had to win the Bledisloe Cup outright for the first time in 25 years.

Follow our guide below for where to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN. We've also got details of the Bledisloe Cup 2026 schedule and kick-off times below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test 2.10am ET / 7.10am BST / 5.10pm AEDT / 7.10pm NZT – Saturday 10th October Free streams RugbyPass TV (US) / 9Now (AUS) WATCH ANYWHERE Try NordVPN (100% risk free)

How can I watch New Zealand vs Australia for free?

In the US RugbyPass TV will show New Zealand vs Australia for free. You can also access this via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

9Gem is scheduled to show the Bledisloe Cup in Australia, meaning you can stream the matches live and for free via 9Now.

And in 40+ other territories where there's no domestic broadcaster for this series, it will be streamed for free on the SANZAAR TV Channel on YouTube. Countries include Belgium, Georgia, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, China and India. You can find a full list here.

If you're from any of those countries but are currently overseas, you can simply use a VPN to tap into your free coverage. More details below...

Watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular New Zealand vs Australia live streams if you're travelling overseas this weekend. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

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How to watch New Zealand vs Australia in the US

As explained above, RugbyPass TV will broadcast New Zealand vs Australia. All you need to do is register an account.

Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the rugby.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the UK

You can stream the New Zealand vs Australia Test series on Sky Sports in the UK. Both games will be shown on the Sky Sports Main Event channel.

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to watch on Sky Go as if you were back home.

Watch New Zealand vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

Free coverage of the 2026 Bledisloe Cup Test will be available via 9Now online in Australia. It's showing on 9Gem on TV.

Those visiting other parts of the world from Down Under can use NordVPN to watch all the rugby action for free as if you were back home.

Stan Sport subscribers will also be able to watch this match on that pay-to-stream platform and app.

Watch All Blacks vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the exclusive New Zealand broadcast partner for the 2026 Bledisloe Cup, with coverage on Sky Sport 1.

If you don't have Sky then you can still watch thanks to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, $59.99 a month or $549.99 for a whole year.

New Zealand vs Australia: Need to Know

What is the Bledisloe Cup 2026 schedule? 1st Test: New Zealand vs Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, NZ – Sat 10th Oct, 2.10am ET / 7.10am BST / 7.10pm NZT

New Zealand vs Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, NZ – Sat 10th Oct, 2.10am ET / 7.10am BST / 7.10pm NZT 2nd Test: Australia vs New Zealand at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Aus – Sat 17th Oct, 12.45am ET / 5.45am BST / 3.45pm AEDT

What time does New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test kick-off? The 1st Test between New Zealand and Australia will kick-off at 7.10pm local time in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday 10th October. That's 2.10am ET and 11.10pm PT (Fri) in the US and 7.10am BST in the UK, while Aussies can tune in at 5.10pm AEDT.

What are the New Zealand and Australia squads for the Bledisloe Cup 2026? New Zealand Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor (c), Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Ethan Blackadder, Shannon Frizell, Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Anton Segner, Wallace Sititi Backs: Kyle Preston, Cortez Ratima, Cam Roigard, Josh Jacomb, Richie Mo'unga, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Quinn Tupaea, Leroy Carter, Fehi Fineanganofo, Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Josh Moorby Australia Forwards: Josh Nasser, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Massimo de Lutiis, Isaac Aedo Kailea, Zane Nonggorr, Aidan Ross, Josh Canham, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Jeremy Williams, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Toby MacPherson, Fraser McReight, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson (c) Backs: Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Kalani Thomas, Ben Donaldson, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Declan Meredith, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i, Filipo Daugunu, Max Jorgensen, Jordan Petaia, Harry Potter, Jock Campbell, Tom Wright

What is the New Zealand vs Australia head-to-head? New Zealand and Australia have played 181 times in their 123-year history of playing rugby union against each other. The All Blacks have won 128 times, with the Wallabies winning 45. There have been eight draws.