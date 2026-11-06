Silent Angel's do-it-all music streamer teases divine sound and a heavenly host of features

Silent Angel has announced the H1, a combined music streamer and DAC housed in a single, compact unit.

The new model houses twin 32-bit ESS SABRE ES9039Q2M DAC chips working alongside a third-generation XMOS XU316 audio processor, granting support for PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz alongside DSD512.

The H1 boasts a dual-stage jitter-rejection architecture, with its dual mono design aiming to provide "extraordinary channel separation" and improved stereo imaging.

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In addition, the streamer's independent power architecture uses a custom power supply with four isolated rails in a bid to eliminate cross-circuit interference, promising a cleaner current for a purer, less distorted audio signature.

(Image credit: Silent Angel)

The new model supports local playback from a connected USB 3.0 storage device or a NAS drive, while major streaming services – including Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz Connect, AirPlay 2, and TuneIn internet radio – are all included.

Physical connections include a USB-B input, as well as balanced XLR and RCA analogue outputs. If you choose, you can use the H1 as a transport by connecting an external DAC via the provided USB or optical outputs.

Housed in a precision-machined black aluminium chassis, Silent Angel's new music streamer includes a 5.5-inch HD colour screen for displaying key streaming information and album artwork.

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The Silent Angel H1 is available this December, priced at £849. At that price, it goes up against the Award-winning Bluesound Node Icon (£899 / $1199) and the oft-discounted Cambridge Audio CXN100 (tested at £899 / $1049).

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