Sony revives its classic 1979 Walkman headphones for modern listeners – with a surprisingly affordable price

When Sony launched the first Walkman (TPS-L2) in 1979, the wired headphones it made to go along with this new portable tape player were the slim and lightweight Sony MDR-3.

And now, nearly five decades later, Sony is bringing them back. Enter the all-new, but very familiar-looking Sony MDR-3R wired headphones with a USB-C connection.

Capitalising on the popular trend for wired headphones and all things retro, particularly among the younger generation, these on-ears aim to "bring the spirit of that iconic model" along with a few modern updates.

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The new MDR-3R are practically identical in design to the original headphones from 1979. Sony says that although the MDR-3 was developed over 40 years ago, it was already a pretty "complete product design".

The new cans have the same slender adjustable metal headband, with the characteristic angular fold before it meets the earcup housings, and are super lightweight at just 38g.

(Image credit: Sony)

Two sets of colourful foam earpads – blue and orange – are included in the box. Sony has even taken pains to make sure the retail box and instruction manual of the new headphones are identical to the original packaging as well.

The MDR-3R has been "re-engineered with the same 23mm driver units" based on the original drawings of the MDR-3. The aim is to stay "true to the original sound signature", while offering a wider frequency range and better bass quality.

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Sony says the new cans should deliver "rich, clear vocals" that work well with "modern music".

The earcups also feature "sound holes", as Sony calls them, meaning the new MDR-3R are an open acoustic design just like their originals. That should be good news for sound quality, but less so for those around you, as open designs tend to leak sound.

It's an interesting choice for a modern portable pair. Sony tells us there is "some sound leakage", but not too much. We'll be curious to find out how it performs in real-life use, and if there's enough leakage to be a nuisance on the train or in the office.

(Image credit: Sony)

How else has Sony modernised this retro design? Instead of a 3.5mm connection, you get a USB-C cable for connecting to more recent smartphones and laptops.

This cable also features a built-in microphone and in-line controls, with a three-button system that lets you control playback, skip tracks, change volume, take hands-free calls, and even summon your phone's voice assistant.

There's no official IP rating, and as these are wired, there's no Bluetooth, battery life or noise-cancelling to worry about.

The new Sony MDR-3R wired headphones are available from November at a surprisingly budget price of £49 / $60 / €59.

(Image credit: Sony)

A limited edition Stranger Things model – with a black headband with an engraved Stranger Things logo, and black and red earpads – will also be released for £59 / $80 / €69.

Will Sony be able to replicate its incredible wireless headphones success with this new wired model? We can't wait to find out. Now, if only it could also release an affordable Walkman music player alongside it…

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