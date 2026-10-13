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Best wired headphones 2026

Best wired over-ear headphones under £100

Wired over-ear headphones: Austrian Audio Hi-X15

Austrian Audio Hi-X15

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Another year, another win for the stellar value Austrian Audio Hi-X15.

Best wired over-ear headphones £100-£150

Wired headphones: R&amp;oslash;de NTH-100

Rode NTH-100

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The NTH-100 take the top spot at this price thanks to their eloquent, revealing sound.

Best wired over-ear headphones over £150

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X wired headphones

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X

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Clear, detailed and beautifully balanced, the DT 990 Pro X remain class leaders.

Best wired in-ear headphones

Sennheiser CX 80U wired earbuds lying on pink surface with eartips detached

Sennheiser CX 80U

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Well priced and amazing sounding, the CX 80U are the best budget wired earphones we've tested in years.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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