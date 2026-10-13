Best wired headphones 2026

Austrian Audio Hi-X15
Another year, another win for the stellar value Austrian Audio Hi-X15.
Rode NTH-100
The NTH-100 take the top spot at this price thanks to their eloquent, revealing sound.
Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X
Clear, detailed and beautifully balanced, the DT 990 Pro X remain class leaders.
Sennheiser CX 80U
Well priced and amazing sounding, the CX 80U are the best budget wired earphones we've tested in years.
- Check out our best wired headphones buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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