What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026: Rotel tops and tails our list of the finest stereo amps

In terms of the sheer number of winners, stereo amplifiers isn't the biggest category in our yearly What Hi-Fi? Awards rundown, but it remains one of our most important.

A good stereo amp will always be the beating heart of any self-respecting hi-fi set-up, with some of the finest audio manufacturers around showcasing their best work when tasked with crafting the best amplifiers they can muster.

This year's list hasn't moved much, with only one new entry joining the party. That hasn't been due to a shortage of competition, and instead points to just how exceptional the returning winners are at their respective price points.

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From sub-£500 titans to high-cost heavyweights, you're not short on quality if you seek something sensational to power your home system.

A budget Rotel and Arcam at the double

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It's getting harder and harder to picture our list of the best stereo amplifiers without the Rotel A8.

Returning to bag its third What Hi-Fi? Award on the trot, the A8 remains a fantastic, fuss-free amplifier that won't come close to breaking the bank. It isn't the most lavishly built product in the world, and a lack of digital inputs might be a dealbreaker for some, but if you want the best sound you can get for under £500, the Rotel is still our pick of the bunch.

For those willing to spend a little more, Arcam has the so-called 'middle ground' of our Awards lineup nicely sewn up. The British brand's Arcam A5+ and Arcam A15+ both return for their second respective wins, with both amplifiers first arriving on our rundown last year after making subtle yet tangible tweaks to the original A5 and A15 models.

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The A5+ remains the one to pick if you want class-leading insight at around the £500-£1000 mark, while the A15+ takes its smaller brother's essential character and builds on it superbly. If you're willing to break the £1000 barrier, it holds firm as our winner of the 'Best stereo amplifier between £1000-£2000' tranche.

Cyrus and Rotel lead the high-end charge

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For those with cash to burn and friends to impress, let's turn our attention to the best that Cyrus and Rotel have to offer.

The Cyrus 40 AMP returns for its second consecutive win as our favourite choice between £2000-£3500, delighting us with its clean, detailed and musical sound wrapped up in a stylish, feature-laden package.

Competition at this level is fierce, coming from the likes of Rega, Naim and Arcam, but the Cyrus is so good that we wouldn't discount another Product of the Year win in 2027.

For our more premium option, it's the Rotel Michi Prestige X430. The Prestige X430 is a superbly rounded integrated amplifier that should sound at home in a wide range of systems, boasting a clean, controlled presentation anchored by an articulate bass reproduction and complemented by a very decent phono stage and DAC circuit.

Rather fittingly, then, Rotel tops and tails our list of the best amps, holding position as our best budget option alongside the Michi X430's 'best over £3500' option.

While our list of 2026 Award-winning stereo amplifiers hasn't changed a huge amount on the surface, there's been no shortage of competitors duking it out behind the scenes.

Just as the Michi Prestige X430 confounded its Rega and Naim rivals, so have Arcam and Cyrus's excellent flagbearers held off various challenges from the likes of Marantz, Quad, Cambridge Audio, Yamaha, Musical Fidelity and, of course, Rotel.

We'd equate the stereo amplifier category to that classic analogy of a swimming swan or duck: graceful above the surface, but a lot of scrappy turmoil going on underneath. And, as ever, only the sharpest swimmers with the coolest heads rise to the very top.

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