The B-100C is Luxman's first mono power amp in 20 years

You can't accuse venerable Japanese brand Luxman of not knowing how to party. When it turned 100 last year – one of the few hi-fi firms to reach that milestone – it launched a stable of Centennial products to celebrate. Now it's keeping the party going with the B-100 Centennial, or B-100C for short.

This is its first mono power amp in two decades (the last launched to celebrate the firm's 80th anniversary). And it's the culmination of all of Luxman's engineering and acoustic knowhow.

It was previously shown off at High End Vienna over the summer, but now it's ready to ship, we have more details. So let's see what this centurion can do.

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It claims to eliminate crossover distortion and deliver excellent linearity, while its output-stage architecture promises none of the low efficiency and considerable heat generation usually associated with Class A amplification. Essentially, it combines the best of Class A and Class AB amplification.

It does this by relying on continuous Class A amplification up to 25 watts (into 8 ohms), but beyond that, switches to Class AB to generate more power without the heat and power consumption of continuous Class A at these levels.

It's not the first amp to work like this. But Luxman claims its approach is "particularly refined, ensuring a seamless transition between [Class and Class AB]."

In total, it delivers 125 watts into 8 ohms, and 250 watts into 4 ohms, and claims to drive "even the most demanding loudspeaker loads with authority."

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Its output stage features a 4×4 configuration, with four quadruple-paralleled, triple-stage Darlington push-pull modules per amplifier, and its power supply has a highly stable El-core transformer with flat copper windings to minimise losses. It claims "outstanding linearity, abundant energy and vice-like control," combined with a sound that's "natural, open and deeply expressive".

Luxman's proprietary feedback circuit feeds back only the distortion components detected by comparing the input and output signals, rather than the original music signal itself to combine the low distortion, linearity and stability of negative feedback with the natural openness and vitality of non-feedback designs.

For the B-100C, this has been refined by using parallel differential-detection circuitry to reduce distortion and improve precision.

Luxman removed solder masks and residual flux from signal paths to preserve signal integrity particularly for high frequencies. Every aspect was engineered for ultra-low impedance signal transmission, with large-gauge output conductors carrying the amp's output signal with minimal resistance, paired with a new, heavy-duty output coil and low-resistance speaker relays

Luxman says it considered every single circuit component to ensure it meets its exacting standards. The external design features the brand's signature 'Blasted White' silver finish, and loop-less chassis construction to minimise ground impedance.

It's supported by cast-iron density gradient isolation feet that block external vibrations while dissipating those generated within the chassis itself.

On the front is an analogue meter to show real-time signal output, which is lit by soft white LEDs.

Even the rear ports have received the high-end treatment – there are highly rigid Luxman RCA terminals, Neutrik XLR connectors to heavy-duty binding posts and an AC inlet that's "engineered to provide exceptional mechanical stability and long-term reliability."

And the price? As you can imagine, it's not cheap, costing £22,000 each (around $22,000 / AU$42,000), or £44,000 (around $58,000 / AU$83,000) for a stereo pair. Still, it's not every day you get a birthday message from the King.

It's shipping now in the UK via IAG.

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