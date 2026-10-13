What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
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Best stereo amplifiers 2026

Best stereo amplifier under £500

Rotel A8 integrated amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Rotel A8

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You still won't find a better stereo amplifier for under £500.

Best stereo amplifier £500-£1000

Arcam A5+ integrated amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Arcam A5+

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Class-leading insight helps the Arcam A5+ retain its crown.

Best stereo amplifier £1000-£2000

Arcam A15+ integrated amplifier on wooden AV rack in front of bookcase

Arcam A15+

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With its unfussy nature and stellar audio the Arcam A15+ remains a class leader.

Best stereo amplifier £2000-£3500

Cyrus 40 AMP integrated amplifier

Cyrus 40 AMP

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For the second year running the AMP 40's clean, detailed and musical sound earns it a trophy.

Best stereo amplifier over £3500

Rotel Michi Prestige X430 integrated amplifier on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Rotel Michi Prestige X430

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Beautifully made and ever so capable, if you have the cash, the X430 is the amp to get in this class.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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