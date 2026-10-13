Best stereo amplifiers 2026

Rotel A8
You still won't find a better stereo amplifier for under £500.
Arcam A5+
Class-leading insight helps the Arcam A5+ retain its crown.
Arcam A15+
With its unfussy nature and stellar audio the Arcam A15+ remains a class leader.
Cyrus 40 AMP
For the second year running the AMP 40's clean, detailed and musical sound earns it a trophy.
Rotel Michi Prestige X430
Beautifully made and ever so capable, if you have the cash, the X430 is the amp to get in this class.
- Check out our best stereo amplifiers buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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