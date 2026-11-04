Sony's newest 4K Blu-ray player could be leaving some markets – and it may be your last chance to buy in the UK

Sony launched its latest 4K Blu-ray player, the UBP-X700/K, just over a year ago. It seemed like the brand was reviving the category, but that is looking more uncertain now.

On Sony’s US site, the UBP-X700/K is being listed as out of stock with no mention of whether any more is coming soon. They are still available at retailers such as Walmart, but the retailer lists stock as low.

That follows on from reports via Kunkoku, a Japanese blog dedicated to Sony products and a Sony retail partner, that Sony has "ended shipments of its Ultra HD Blu-ray player".

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The Japanese Sony site also shows the player is out of stock. When we reported on this story back in October, Sony told us that "this information has not been publicly announced by Sony. We are aware of the recent media reports but prefer to refrain from commenting on speculation".

If you are in the UK, though, hope is not lost just yet. You can still buy the UBP-X700/K for £299 but, judging by the worrying developments in other regions, this could be one of your last chances to get the player.

You can still use Sony’s PlayStation 5 to play your 4K Blu-rays, but that’s not the most comforting of news, considering Sony announced future consoles will not support physical discs.

There are still a selection of brands offering 4K Blu-ray players. Panasonic's DP-UB820EB, for instance, holds the crown as the best 4K Blu-ray player in this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards. We have also seen the newcomer Krovatar stepping up to the plate with its own set of products.

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Hopefully Sony will still be a contender in the market for years to come, but these recent developments have us worried.

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