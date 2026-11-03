Come to Daddy: streamer Qobuz signs a deal with avant garde electronic music label Warp

Music streaming service Qobuz has inked a deal with Warp Records to promote the British record label's output.

Founded in 1989, and renowned as one of the most innovative and avant garde electronic music labels around, Warp is home to Aphex Twin, Squarpusher, Boards Of Canada, LFO and more.

The partnership will highlight the label's "history and exceptional musical legacy" through spotlighting albums from Warp's back catalogue on Qobuz's app, magazine, download store and marketing channels. There will be playlists curated by Warp artists, while deep dives will include The Warp Story, which is already live.

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Warp albums like Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II will be discounted on the Qobuz download store, and various artists will be popping up to pay tribute to their favourite Warp album. Here's Nightmares On Wax's offering on Instagram.

Qobuz has previously had partnerships with other well-regarded labels like Blue Note, Deutsche Grammophon and ECM Records.

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