Bluesound owners just got a free Apple Music upgrade

Bluesound has today announced that support for Apple Music will be integrated into its wireless speakers, stereo components and soundbars through a free BluOS software update. Among the company’s compatible products are its Node streamer and Pulse Flex and Pulse Cinema wireless speakers.

The update will also affect compatible BluOS devices from other manufacturers, including NAD Electronics, PSB Speakers, Dali, Cyrus, and Monitor Audio.

The streaming service is the latest to join a host of platforms already available via the BluOS Controller app, including Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify and more. Apple Music support is added to existing support for Apple AirPlay 2, which has been part of the BluOS platform for some time.

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Bluesound says the service will grant users access to “over 100 million songs, ad-free”. Aside from music, personalised recommendations, expert-curated playlists, artist-hosted shows and global radio programming can also be accessed via the streaming platform.

To make the most of the update, users will require an Apple Music subscription, which costs £12 / $12 per month at the time of writing. For those already signed up, logging in to Apple Music with the BluOS Controller app will let you access the service on any compatible device.

(Image credit: Bluesound)

Apple Music can also be used with BluOS multi-room, allowing users to stream using a single Bluesound device or share music across multiple players throughout the home. Using the multi-room function, rooms and ‘audio zones’ can be grouped together, allowing for a “whole-home music experience” or “something different in each room”.

According to Matt Simmonds, Bluesound’s product manager: “ Bluesound has always been about music discovery and the freedom to enjoy their music their way, in every room they listen in. Adding Apple Music means even more listeners can bring the music they love to their Bluesound system, with the simplicity of the BluOS Controller app and the sound quality Bluesound is known for.”

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