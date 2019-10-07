Best music streamers 2019: upgrade to a wireless system

If you've shunned a CD collection in favour of music stored on a hard drive or a streaming service such as Spotify, Tidal, or Qobuz, then you're going to need a quality streamer or server suited to the task. We've found the best music streamers to take the hassle out of the hunt.

Most of the selections below support the vast majority of hi-res music formats. Some also boast AirPlay, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, UPnP compatibility and USB connections.

This being the 21st century, internet radio comes as standard - as do smartphone and/or tablet control apps. With the cheapest budget model coming in at just £30, the question is: can you really afford not to add streaming to your system? What's more, with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

(Image credit: Audiolab)

1. Audiolab 6000N Play Proof that great sounding streaming solutions needn't cost a lot. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Optical, coaxial, RCA | Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 7 x 45 x 31cm | Weight: 4.9kg Reasons to Buy Clear, articulate performance Well equipped streaming platform Intuitive app Reasons to Avoid No display Imperfect presets integration

Audiolab's first standalone music streamer is the third component in the company's mid-range 6000 Series, following the 6000A integrated amplifier and the 6000CDT CD transport. It borrows tech and features from both. With the same DAC chip from the amp and the circuit design from the transport, it presents a capable and composed sound with an inviting openness and a good honest, down-the-middle tonal balance.

Play can access services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal, HDtracks, Deezer, Qobuz, Amazon Music, Napster, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and SiriusXM and it can stream at up to 24-bit/192kHz from networked servers. It's a superb and affordable way to implement streaming into your system without compromising on sonic quality.

2. Cambridge Audio CXN (V2) The CXN (V2) is the best music streamer out there at this price point. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: XLR and RCA analogue, digital coaxial and optical | Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 9 x 43 x 31cm | Weight: 3.5kg Reasons to Buy Impressive, enjoyable sound quality Sleek design and high quality build Excellent features and file support Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

If you want a stylish way to stream your music wirelessly then the Cambridge Audio CXN, with its brushed metal finish and intuitive menus, could be for you. Sound quality is fantastic with an enthusiastic, driven delivery that combines snappy timing with subtle levels of detail. There's a wide range of features to choose from, including AirPlay, Tidal, Chromecast and Spotify Connect, all controlled through Cambridge's Connect app for iOS and Android.

(Image credit: NAD)

3. NAD C 658 Ticks most of the boxes that a good music streamer should. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Unbalanced and balanced RCA outputs | Hi-res support: 32-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 10 x 44 x 41cm | Weight: 10.1kg Reasons to Buy Musical, transparent performer Complete streaming solution Effective room correction Intuitive, robust app Reasons to Avoid Looks don't match the price tag

A streamer, DAC and preamplifier combination, this NAD is a real Swiss Army knife of a hi-fi component. It uses Bluesound's BluOS streaming platform and app which brings access to Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, Qobuz, HDTracks and more, as well as local and networked music. It supports files up to 32-bit/192kHz, including MQA, of which over 250,000 tracks can be indexed, and there's Bluetooth aptX HD and Apple AirPlay 2.

As for sound, it's impressively expressive and really involves you in the music, while dynamics have a natural fluidity. All in all, it's one of the most fully furnished, future-proofed and intuitive streamers we’ve come across.

(Image credit: Naim)

4. Naim ND 555/555 PS DR It’s expensive, but this music streamer sets new sonic standards. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: 1 x RCA pair, 1 x 5-pin DIN | Hi-res support: 32-bit/384kHz and DSD128 streams | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 8.7 x 43 x 31.4cm | Weight: 12.25kg Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity and dynamics Exceptional rhythmic coherence Fine build Reasons to Avoid Price out of reach for most

The ND 555/555 PS combination isn’t cheap, but it is the best sounding digital streaming source we’ve heard. Its presentation is direct, punchy and organised with a musical cohesion few rivals can match.

It’ll happily handle up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM files and play up to DSD128 streams. Bluetooth in higher quality aptX HD form is included, as is Chromecast. Tidal and Spotify Connect are embedded, and Apple Airplay, Roon compatibility and the ability to work as part of a Naim-based multiroom set-up are also on the menu.

If this happens to be within your budget, then don't hesitate to bag this historic double.

5. Bluesound Node 2i Extensive specs and excellent sound at a fantastic price. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: RAC, coaxial, optical | Hi-res support: 32-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 4.6 x 22 x 14.6cm | Weight: 1.72kg Reasons to Buy Superb sense of scale Impressive timing and dynamics 32-bit/192kHz support Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

If your budget is £500, you'll be hard pressed to find a wireless music streamer as talented as the Node 2i. It boasts a strong set of features, like Apple AirPlay 2, two-way Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, 32-bit/192kHz DAC and a raft of analogue and digital outputs. When it comes to sound quality, the Node 2i shows plenty of skill from impressive detail to slick timing. It's an enthusiastic-sounding piece of kit, capable of breathing life into any audio you send its way. As far as music streamers go, you won't find many that offer such amazing value for money.

6. Cambridge Audio Edge NQ A truly fantastic streaming preamp. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: USB, optical, balanced XLR, unbalanced RCA, HDMI, Ethernet | Hi-res support: up to 32-bit 384kHz PCM/DSD256 | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 12 x 46 x 40.5 | Weight: 10.2kg Reasons to Buy Clear, bold, spacious sound Character unchanged across sources Attractive design Reasons to Avoid Volume dial could be tauter

The Edge NQ performs as well as hi-fi separates costing the same amount, which is high praise indeed. It handles any digital content up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 via its USB Audio Class 2.0 input, or up to 24-bit/192kHz via S/PDIF. And there's Chromecast compatibility for streaming services such as Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz, adding to the already included Spotify Connect, AirPlay and internet radio.

Sonically, it sounds insightful and impressively clean. You can run your finger over textures and instruments are well organised with plenty of space between them to breathe and express themselves. If you want a serious one-box system replacement, look no further.

7. Naim ND5 XS 2 Not the prettiest of music streamers, but you can't argue with the class-leading sound. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Coaxial digital, stereo analogue, 5-pin DIN | Hi-res support: 32-bit/384kHz | File formats: Most | Storage: 2 x USB | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: N/A Reasons to Buy Extracts loads of detail Awesome timing and dynamic Wide range of features/connections Reasons to Avoid No display

Although the ND5 XS 2 might be entry-level by Naim's standards, the sound it produces most definitely isn't. Given a decent amount of time to bed in (Naim products can take a couple of months to really hit their stride) its expressive, detailed and honest delivery makes it a joy to listen to. It's packed with features and functionality to cater for all your streaming needs including, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Tidal. It also supports files up to 32-bit/384kHz stored on an outboard NAS or computer. The only thing missing is a display, but it's not vital - you use Naim's own control app to navigate your way around.

8. Naim NDX 2 Another superb music streamer from Naim. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Optical and two coaxial | Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Storage: 2 x USB | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 9 x 43 x 31 cm | Weight: 10kg Reasons to Buy Cohesive and entertaining sound Expressive dynamics Upgrade potential Reasons to Avoid Upgrades aren't cheap

The NDX 2 sits in the middle of the company’s three-strong hi-fi streamer line-up, and is about as well equipped as they come. There are no obvious holes in file compatibility and it can play up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD128. There’s aptX HD Bluetooth alongside Apple Airplay, Spotify Connect and Chromecast. Tidal is also embedded and, as is increasingly common, it’s Roon-ready.

Sonically, it delivers an organised, entertaining sound. For most, a stand-alone Naim NDX 2 will be all the streamer they could ever want. It is well made, carefully conceived and sounds excellent for the money.

9. Amazon Echo Input A great way to bring streaming and Alexa voice control to your existing speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Bluetooth | Inputs: Micro USB and 3.5mm | Hi-res support: n/a | File formats: Most | Dimensions: 1.4 x 8 x 8 cm | Weight: 79g Reasons to Buy Sensitive microphones Low cost Solid sound quality Reasons to Avoid No phono or optical connectors

Something different from the hi-fi products on this list, the Echo Input is effectively an Echo Dot without the speaker, letting you try out digital living via a smart assistant for less money. A Bluetooth speaker seems the most likely pairing, and the Input connects to one much like a phone. This is done through the Alexa app, which is a stand-in for the visual interface an Input lacks. There's also a 3.5mm input. This wired connection places responsibility for sound quality onto the input's DAC, and other than slightly low volume output, we have no complaints about audio quality, considering the price. That makes it an attractive prospect and the most affordable way to try out Alexa or multi-room music streaming.

10. Cambridge Azur 851N A premium music streamer with the performance to match. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: XLR, RCA analogue, digital optical, coaxial | Inputs: Digital, coaxial, optical, AES/EBU, USB | Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 43 x 36 x 11.5 cm | Weight: 8.1kg Reasons to Buy Full-bodied, balanced and rhythmic Open and spacious Vast file support Reasons to Avoid Bluetooth only optional No analogue inputs

The Award-winning Cambridge Azur 851N is the ideal premium music server if you want a machine that doubles as a digital pre-amp or you want something to slot straight into your system. The sound is full-bodied and muscular with punchy bass and a great sense of dynamic reach. The Cambridge connects to your network via ethernet, or by plugging in the supplied USB adapter. File support extends all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz and the Cambridge upsamples this to 24-bit/384kHz.

11. Pioneer N-70AE This capable music streamer ticks almost all of the right boxes. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Optical, coaxial, 2 x analogue, headphones | Hi-res support: 32-bit/384kHz | File formats: Most | Storage: 2 x USB | Features: Spotify Connect, Chromecast, AirPlay, DLNA, Internet radio | Dimensions: 12 x 44 x 36 cm | Weight: 11.4kg Reasons to Buy Solid, spacious, detailed sound Well equipped Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Better sounding rivals Teething issues in app

A well-specified, high-performance music streamer that ticks a lot of the streaming world’s many boxes. Everything on the Pioneer’s spec-sheet suggests it is capable of doing just that. This well-specified streamer is equipped to meet the intrinsic demands of the streaming world. While the Pioneer N-70AE may not quite scale some of the heights of pricier rivals, it’s still among the most complete streamers we’ve seen at this price.

12. Naim NAC-N 272 Top-class sound and extensive features makes for an outstanding streamer. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Optical and two coaxial | Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 59 x 50 x 20 cm | Weight: 10.3kg Reasons to Buy Terrific streamer-cum-preamp Feature count Insightful, organised sound Reasons to Avoid Nothing

The Naim NAC-N 272 delivers on two fronts - it's a feature-packed streaming preamp and it sounds superb. Connectivity options include digital inputs, optical and coaxial connections along with Bluetooth. There's also 24-bit/192kHz support with all the main file formats covered, from FLAC to AIFF to Apple Lossless, with native support for Tidal and Spotify Connect. Build quality is suitably solid, while sound quality is stunning at the money. We're huge fans of the Naim's communicative, balanced sound and it's a master of dynamics. And it's preamp section is as good as any rival we've heard in the £1000 to £1500 price range.

13. Moon Neo MiND Class leading audio performance at this price. SPECIFICATIONS Outputs: Digital coaxial, optical, AES/EBU | Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | File formats: Most | Spotify Connect: Yes | Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.6 x 28.0 cm | Weight: 3.1kg Reasons to Buy Instruments well organised Great timing and dynamics Musical delivery Reasons to Avoid No built-in DAC

The Moon Neo MiND offers a stunningly musical and brilliantly balanced sound. From NAS drives to streaming services, this no-frills machine streams them all wirelessly, supporting 24-bit/192kHz files, useful for the likes of Tidal. The sound is fantastic with near perfect dynamics, timings and musicality. Quality isn't even lost when you stream over Bluetooth. You will need to factor in the cost of an external DAC, though.

