What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 banner
    Show:

Best streaming services 2026

Best music streaming service

A phone displaying Tidal

Tidal

Read the full review here

Tidal fended off fresh competition to secure its place at the top for another year.

Best video streaming service

Apple TV+ TV streaming service on TV in living room, on screen is Slow Horses

Apple TV

Read the full review here

Great shows, plus stellar picture and audio quality, earn Apple TV+ the win.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.