Pro-Ject has announced its latest addition to the brand's established 'Debut' family of turntables, the Debut Carbon The Original.

The Original has been designed to retain the pared-back aesthetic of the often-excellent Debut range, featuring a CNC-machined MDF plinth to achieve what Pro-Ject describes as an "understated design" with a "substantial foundation".

The new deck comes equipped with a Pick it S2 Moving Magnet cartridge attached to an 8.6-inch carbon tonearm. The tonearm’s tube and headshell are crafted together as one piece, a configuration that Pro-Ject touts as "creating a direct, stable connection to the cartridge".

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A low-friction aluminium bearing block supports more accurate tonearm tracking, aided by an adaptive anti-skating mechanism for more accurate vinyl playback. A TPE-damped counterweight is also included, designed to reduce arm and cartridge resonances "by up to 50 per cent".

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The deck's heavy steel platter sits on an ABS sub-platter reinforced by glass fibre, driven by a precision belt and aluminium pulley. Capable of playing at 33 and 45RPM speeds via a manual speed change, Pro-Ject's new turntable is powered by an AC synchronous motor in pursuit of "a clean, controlled signal" and a stable, quiet operation.

In the box, the new turntable comes equipped with a Connect it Phono E RCA cable alongside a detachable acrylic dust cover and a felt mat.

The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon The Original is available this November in three finishes – High Gloss Black, Satin Black or Real Wood Walnut – and is priced at £499 / €599 / $649.

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That price sees the Debut range return to its affordable roots, with The Original acting as a more wallet-friendly alternative to the Award-winning Debut Evo 2 (£599 / $699 / AU$1299) and the recently reviewed Debut Reference 10 (£999 / $1499 / AU$2349).

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