Pro-Ject honours its Debut legacy with an affordable addition to the iconic turntable range
The Debut Carbon The Original debuts at £499 / $649
Pro-Ject has announced its latest addition to the brand's established 'Debut' family of turntables, the Debut Carbon The Original.
The Original has been designed to retain the pared-back aesthetic of the often-excellent Debut range, featuring a CNC-machined MDF plinth to achieve what Pro-Ject describes as an "understated design" with a "substantial foundation".
The new deck comes equipped with a Pick it S2 Moving Magnet cartridge attached to an 8.6-inch carbon tonearm. The tonearm’s tube and headshell are crafted together as one piece, a configuration that Pro-Ject touts as "creating a direct, stable connection to the cartridge".
A low-friction aluminium bearing block supports more accurate tonearm tracking, aided by an adaptive anti-skating mechanism for more accurate vinyl playback. A TPE-damped counterweight is also included, designed to reduce arm and cartridge resonances "by up to 50 per cent".
The deck's heavy steel platter sits on an ABS sub-platter reinforced by glass fibre, driven by a precision belt and aluminium pulley. Capable of playing at 33 and 45RPM speeds via a manual speed change, Pro-Ject's new turntable is powered by an AC synchronous motor in pursuit of "a clean, controlled signal" and a stable, quiet operation.
In the box, the new turntable comes equipped with a Connect it Phono E RCA cable alongside a detachable acrylic dust cover and a felt mat.
The Pro-Ject Debut Carbon The Original is available this November in three finishes – High Gloss Black, Satin Black or Real Wood Walnut – and is priced at £499 / €599 / $649.
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That price sees the Debut range return to its affordable roots, with The Original acting as a more wallet-friendly alternative to the Award-winning Debut Evo 2 (£599 / $699 / AU$1299) and the recently reviewed Debut Reference 10 (£999 / $1499 / AU$2349).
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Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
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