Cambridge Audio’s new Spira turntable is “built to grow alongside” your record collection
With colours to match the company’s L/R active speakers
Cambridge Audio has announced a new turntable, the Spira, which the company says is “built to work with any system you already own, whether that’s a full hi-fi set-up, active speakers, a Bluetooth speaker or even headphones”.
According to Cambridge Audio, “Spira has everything you need straight out of the box”, including a pre-fitted Audio-Technica cartridge, a built-in phono stage and a Bluetooth transmitter for streaming to wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers.
We have previously seen similarly equipped turntables from Cambridge Audio, such as the premium Alva TT V2 and Alva ST models, but at a price of £329 / $499, the Spira is the company’s most affordable model to date.
What’s more, despite its reasonable pricing, the turntable has kept flexibility and upgrades in mind. A removable headshell makes cartridge changes “far easier”, while the built-in phono stage can be bypassed, allowing users to connect their own external phono stage.
But it’s not all about change. Cambridge Audio says the turntable has been “tuned to perform and made to last”, with an aluminium alloy tonearm with adjustable counterweight and anti-skate, alongside a 1.8kg steel platter mounted on a “solid wooden” plinth for “stable, low-vibration playback”.
Speeds of 33 1/3 and 45 RPM are supported, but however fast you spin your wax, your records will be safe from harm thanks to a full dust cover. To “keep rumble out of the signal”, the turntable also comes with a felt mat and vibration-absorbing feet.
The Spira comes in Black, White, Green, Orange and Blue finishes, which are conveniently matched to Cambridge Audio’s L/R active speakers.
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The Cambridge Audio Spira is available now, priced at £329 / $499. This puts it right between two of our favourite Bluetooth turntables – the Sony PS-LX3BT and the Sony PS-LX5BT, both of which received five-star reviews earlier this year – so we can't wait to hear how the Spira compares.
MORE:
Read our full Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 review
Don't know where to start? Consult our guide on how to choose the right record player for you
Plus, check out our pick of the best turntables tested by our expert reviewers
Ioan Hazell is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He has previously written for The Sunday Times Culture Magazine, Museum's Journal, and a number of arts and culture publications. Outside of work, he is generally found cycling, writing, or gigging.
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