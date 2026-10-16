Audiolab has announced the release of its first standalone phono stage in almost 20 years, the PPA7. The company says that the new unit is “much more than a traditional phono stage”, calling it “a veritable multitool for vinyl lovers”.

It may not include a corkscrew or a nail file, but the PPA7 doesn’t fall short of its “multi-tool” status, with a built-in headphone amplifier and an analogue-to-digital converter (ADC).

In this case, the ADC serves the dual purpose of enabling wireless streaming to Bluetooth headphones or speakers via Bluetooth 5.3 (with support for the hi-res aptX HD codec), and also allows the unit to be connected to a PC or Mac via USB-C for digitising and storing records.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

The ADC supports 16 and 24-bit recording at sample rates ranging from 44.1kHz to 192kHz. Audiolab says the ADC's adjustable output level allows users to “achieve an ideal balance between recording loudness and the audible noise floor”.

The company has acknowledged the PPA7’s visual likeness to the five-star rated D7 DAC, which launched last year. The units have identical 5.6 x 18 x 20.8 cm (hwd) aluminium cases, sharing features “right down to the multifunction rotary controls” which flank the 33mm OLED display.

(Image credit: Audiolab)

Separate stereo RCA inputs are included for moving magnet (MM) and moving coil (MC) cartridges, alongside RCA outputs for connecting to an external amplifier or powered speakers. The output can be switched between fixed or variable modes, the latter of which engages a built-in volume control for direct connection to a power amplifier.

Both types of cartridge are well-accommodated by the PPA7. For MM cartridges, a 47kOhm input impedance can be switched between capacitances of 100pF and 220pF, while selectable 100 ohm and 330 ohm resistance loads provide further flexibility for MC cartridges. Audiolab claims that these settings allow users to “fine-tune the sound to suit their system”.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gain can also be adjusted with a maximum value of 52dB for MM and 66dB for MC cartridges.

A front-mounted 6.35mm headphone socket can deliver up to 600mW of power to drive loads ranging from 20 to 600 ohms, supporting “a detailed and dynamic performance with a broad range of wired headphones”.

Future and past-proofing the PPA7’s design, a USB-A input has been included for firmware updates, while a 12V trigger inputs allow the unit to be integrated into a wider system for coordinated powering up and down.

We've previously seen headphone amps integrated into phono stages, with five-star products such as the Cambridge Audio Duo pulling it off in style, but we look forward to testing the extra functionality of Bluetooth and USB that the PPA7 has to offer.

The Audiolab PPA7 will be available for £499 in a choice of black or silver, with sales beginning in late October.

MORE

Read our full Audiolab D7 DAC review

Plus, our Cambridge Audio Duo MC/MM review

Stay up to date with our pick of the best phono preamps tested by our expert reviewers