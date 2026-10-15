Moon’s premium integrated amplifier vows to combine “exceptional sound” with an “elegant, timeless form”

Moon has expanded its Compass collection of hi-fi separates with its latest integrated amplifier, the 341.

Combining Class A/B power amplification and fully balanced preamplification into a single unit, the new model boasts 100 watts of power into 8 ohms, to deliver what its maker describes as “exceptional sound” with “clarity, poise and musicality”.

The Moon 341 comes equipped with an integrated phono stage with support for both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, as well as four RCA outputs and a balanced XLR input.

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The integrated model features the brand’s ‘Moon Hybrid Power’ (MHP) and ‘Distortion-Cancelling Amplifier’ (MDCA) technologies derived from the company’s flagship North collection.

(Image credit: Moon)

MHP aims to combine the benefits of a traditional power supply with modern switch-mode tech for better energy efficiency and stability; MDCA uses error correction outside the audio signal path to further reduce audio distortion.

According to Renaissance MD John Carroll: “The 341 is a new classic. It has been created using more than 40 years of audio design expertise and is set to be popular with our customers, especially as physical music formats continue to see strong sales. We know that owners of the 341 will love the way it delivers a powerful yet detailed performance from both CDs and vinyl.”

You can manage your new integrated amp via a large rotational dial alongside on-unit buttons, or use the provided aluminium remote control.

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The Moon 341 integrated amplifier is available in combined black and silver or an all-black finish, priced at £4400 / $5,000.

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