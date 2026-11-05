In case you hadn't noticed, we recently announced the 2026 What Hi-Fi? Awards, and it's only a matter of days before the Products of the Year are unveiled at our glitzy black-tie event in London.

However, the other big November event, Black Friday, is also nearly upon us. So close, in fact, that several retailers have already started early Black Friday sales.

Luckily for us, the prestige of a What Hi-Fi? Award hasn't stopped some brands from dropping their prices. Below we've got a collection of hi-fi systems, separates and accessories that have won a 2026 Award and are also below the price we tested them at.

So whether you're putting together your very first system or you've been here since our very first Awards, there's quite a selection. Take a look before they're gone...

A third-time Award winner, the Cyrus 40 ST is a terrific performer that delivers expressive, punchy and exciting sound and excellent rhythmic drive. It's upgradable too – the 40 PSU outboard power supply adds gains in scale, power and authority.

Smaller and more affordable than the 40 ST, the Cambridge Audio MXN10 offers awesome sound and impressive specs for the price. Great streaming features and file compatibility are the icing on the cake for one of the finest entry-level music streamers you can buy.

The Cyrus 40 AMP has scooped up its second Award in a row for its clean, detailed and musical sound. It looks smart and is sensibly featured too, and can also be upgraded with the 40 PSU outboard power supply for an expanded soundstage and greater finesse.

A truly compact just-add-speakers system, the Technics SA-C600 is well equipped with a CD player as well as network streaming, Bluetooth and a raft of physical connections. Most importantly, Technics has added great sound into the mix, with expressive and punchy dynamics.

If you're after a dedicated CD player, the Cyrus 40 CD is our top premium option. It's a hugely capable and engaging player with superb levels of detail, precision and clarity.

The Nagaoka MP-200 retains its crown as a class-leading cartridge for another year. The moving magnet cartridge is a superb all-rounder, combining a well-made design with balanced, detailed and precise sound.

The follow-up to a game-changing portable DAC, the Chord Mojo 2 is still the best in the business at this price. It offers a lively, musical, open sound and is the benchmark for transparency at this level. Note that this model comes with micro-USB charging rather than USB-C.

For the all-important speakers for your set-up, the Dali Sonik 1 are blissfully unfussy and pack oodles of expression into their compact design. These first-time Award winners offer good build quality also.

MORE:

The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winners have been revealed!

Best speakers: budget to premium models tested by our expert reviewers

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