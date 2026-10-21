When is a pair of loudspeakers not a pair of loudspeakers? When it’s a streaming system, of course. Time was when we at What Hi-Fi? would urge the serious music enthusiast to invest in separate components to get the very best performance from their system to enjoy their hobby.

These days, things aren’t so simple. Or rather, perhaps, they have in fact been made more simple, by the introduction of some absolutely superb all-in-one set-ups in the form of a pair of speakers; for these are speakers that perform the functions of source, amp and speaker in one package. And they are brilliant – as our round-up of all-in-one systems makes clear.

We also have a Group Test of £800-£1000 soundbars with the mighty Sonos taking on rivals from Sony, Samsung and Bose; premium home cinema amplifiers; and a round-up of turntable cartridges from less than £100 to just under £1000. Plenty here, then, to get your teeth into.

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All-in-one streaming systems

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For many years the received wisdom when it comes to domestic hi-fi equipment has been that, if you want the best sound quality from a sound system, buy separates.

Although all-in-one systems have existed in one form or another since hi-fi itself came into being (remember the ‘music centre’ anyone?), such musical multi-taskers were never any match for a system in which the source, amplification and speakers were each provided by a dedicated unit.

Then, not so long ago, the market started to fill with one-box technological marvels whose sound quality could rival – and often surpass – equivalent systems comprising three or more different products.

Essentially, hi-fi technology developed to such an extent that electronic circuits could be fine-tuned to produce superior sound quality in a very confined space, making it possible to build complex, multi-faceted devices inside a single unit – and by a single manufacturer.

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The pinnacle of this sonic engineering is the ‘speaker system’ – a hi-fi breed that provides a source, amplification and stereo speakers in just two boxes. Not only are these creatures sonically impressive, they are also beautifully practical, minimising the need for lots of space and wiring.

Today’s speaker systems are the epitome of what modern hi-fi should be: quality and convenience in one neat, compromise-free solution. This month we round up four such fully-contained systems between £2000 and £3500.

Premium soundbars Group Test

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If you want to upgrade your TV’s audio, a soundbar is a great way to go. It takes up much less space than a hefty surround sound system, while still delivering a room-filling and detailed audio experience that gives movies and music extra punch.

We have tested countless soundbars over the years, with some expertly delivering three-dimensional sound wrapped up in a compact design. Others, however, have not quite nailed the concept and fall short of five-star greatness. Will it be a similar story with the premium all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbars we have here?

All of these single bars can be upgraded by adding in separate subwoofers or surround speakers but, for this Group Test we are looking at the soundbars on their own.

So, which premium Dolby Atmos soundbar will come out on top? Find out in this month's mag!

What Hi-Fi?'s reference system

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It being our 50th birthday year, it seems the perfect time to take a look at the stereo system that the What Hi-Fi? team uses most of all.

The systems we usually suggest, you will note, aren’t generally quite as pricey as the one you see here. But there are good reasons for us to invest in (well, okay, borrow from the manufacturers – but you know what we mean) a top-notch set-up.

This system needs to do more than simply sound brilliant. It needs to be able to perform day in, day out for months at a time – indeed, years in the case of some of the products – without letting us down.

Each component needs to be able to get on with doing its thing, without unduly affecting the other parts of the system. That way, the What Hi-Fi? review team can know, when they swap a product out with something new that has come in for test, that any changes to the sound they hear are coming from the new piece of kit and that there is no colouration from its system partners – or, at least, as little as is possible.

Find out what we use as our reference set-up only in this month's What Hi-Fi?.

Upgrade your vinyl sound

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You might not realise it, but your cartridge has as much or more to do with the character of your turntable’s sound than any other component part. Consequently, if you feel that you’re not quite getting the sound you want from your turntable, it’s worth considering changing the current cartridge rather than swapping out the entire record player.

It’s a simple but effective change, and you might find yourself listening to your records with fresh ears thanks to a new, updated cartridge.

This month we present our pick of the best cartridges, spanning budget to premium models, and both moving magnet and moving coil types. If you’re looking to upgrade and enhance your vinyl replay, any of these options would be a fine choice.

First with reviews

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As always, our First Tests section is where you'll find What Hi-Fi?'s considered verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

We kick off this month with a new soundbar from Sonos. Thanks to the company's Sonos Arc and Beam models especially, Sonos has carved out an enviable reputation in the soundbar world. Its latest entry into the popular Beam range, the Sonos Beam Ultra, adds proper up-firing drivers and, spoiler alert, scores five stars for its efforts.

That's not all from Sonos, though. We weren't exactly blown away by the sound of the company's first stab it wireless over-ear headphones, the Ace, when they released a couple of years ago. But this month we've had the sequel, the Sonos Ace Ultra, in for testing. Will they fare any better? Find out in this month's What Hi-Fi?.

Elsewhere we have reviews of the Marshall Kilburn III wireless speaker, AudioQuest's DragonFly Copper DAC, Acer Vero HL6810ATV projector, Cambridge Audio's Evo 300 streaming amplifier, Hisense PX4 Pro UST projector, iFi iDSD GR2 DAC and new TVs from TCL and Samsung.

Find all these reviews in December's What Hi-Fi? – out now!

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Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2025's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of the best wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the December 2026 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

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